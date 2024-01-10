Home / Industry / News / PM GatiShakti helping in better planning of infrastructure projects: Goyal

PM GatiShakti helping in better planning of infrastructure projects: Goyal

Interconnectivity of data layers is helping in better planning, monitoring, and implementation of infrastructure projects through PM GatiShakti

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the interconnectivity of data layers is helping in better planning, monitoring, and implementation of infrastructure projects through PM GatiShakti.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Gandhinagar, the minister said that delayed infrastructure projects lead to cost overruns, affecting citizens' finances.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He noted the significant contribution of PM GatiShakti for faster, more efficient, and cost-effective infrastructure development to deliver maximum benefits to citizens.

The PM GatiShakti initiative was launched to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

Citing the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, Goyal highlighted the immense benefit that the PM GatiShakti initiative has brought to the efficient planning of large-scale infrastructure development projects.

Also Read

PM GatiShakti Defence Portal created, 300 projects identified: Army Chief

PM GatiShakti effective mechanism for fast-tracking infra: DPIIT official

Oppn parties move privilege notice against Goyal over remarks against them

Centre holds review meet on PM GatiShakti adoption in States, UTs

PM Gatishakti: 3 upcoming airports on fast track to get rail connectivity

Power sector financer REC likely to lead National Rooftop Solar scheme

Pricing to quality: West Bengal GoM to look into tea industry woes

Rodtep, personal computer imports on table at India-US trade policy forum

'Duty cut on mobile phone inputs to boost local production, boost exports'

With MTHL on the road, Mumbai may see projects worth Rs 84K cr begin ops

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Piyush GoyalInfrastructure sector

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story