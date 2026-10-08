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PM Modi calls for global framework to tackle cyber fraud, deepfakes

Speaking at India Mobile Congress 2026, Modi said digital crimes can span multiple countries and called on govts, tech firms, telecom operators and financial institutions to coordinate their response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 | pti
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 12:00 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a global framework to tackle cyber frauds and deepfakes, saying digital threats have crossed national boundaries and require coordinated action by all stakeholders.

Inaugurating the tenth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Modi said governments, technology companies, telecom operators and financial institutions should create mechanisms to curb digital frauds.

"I urge the GSMA and telecom operators across the world: come, let us create a global mechanism that can stop such fraud before it reaches the people. India has learnt a lot from its experiences in this direction, and India is always ready to share its experiences with the world," Modi said.

Technology can achieve scale only when it gains people's trust, he said.

A person sitting in one country, with the help of a person in another country, can commit a crime in a third country, Modi said, adding that deepfakes have become a big challenge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiIndian Mobile CongressCybercrimetelecom sectorstelecom sector

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

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