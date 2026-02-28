Associate Sponsors

India making its mark in hardware: PM Modi at Guj chip plant inauguration

The plant will manufacture SSD (Solid State Drive) storage devices as well as RAM type DRAM and NAND products, stated a government release

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Sanand
Feb 28 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Micron Technology's semiconductor plant at Sanand in Gujarat, and said that after being known for its strength in software the country is "firmly establishing its identity" in the hardware sector too.

The inauguration of the US-based company's ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) plant -- the first such facility in the country --reflects a deep partnership between India and the United States, he said.

The message has reached the world loud and clear: India is capable, India is competitive and India is committed, Modi said.

"India, long known for its software strength, is now firmly establishing its identity in the hardware sector as well," said the prime minister.

"If oil was the regulator of the last century, microchips will be the regulator of this century," he said, adding that India is rapidly becoming an "integral part of the global semiconductor value chain".

The plant will manufacture SSD (Solid State Drive) storage devices as well as RAM type DRAM and NAND products, stated a government release.

Micron Technology has invested Rs 22,516 crore in the plant, it added.

Narendra Modi semiconductor industry Gujarat

Feb 28 2026

