PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 41,000 crore for Indian Railways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the commencement of redevelopment initiatives at over 554 railway stations as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on February 26 via video conference. Additionally, he is set to lay the foundation stone for approximately 1,500 road overpasses and underpasses across various states during a virtual event that will be held at over 2,000 railway stations and function sites. The entire initiative will cost Rs 41,000 crore.

The Amrit Bharat stations, spanning 27 states and Union Territories, will undergo redevelopment at a budget exceeding Rs 19,000 crores. These stations will serve as urban hubs, bringing both sides of cities together and offering modern passenger amenities like roof plazas, shopping zones, intermodal connectivity, children's play areas, kiosks, and food courts.

Furthermore, these stations will prioritise environmental sustainability and accessibility for Divyang individuals, drawing inspiration from local culture, heritage, and architecture. There will be provisions for segregated entry and exit, multi-level parking, lift, escalator, executive lounge, waiting area, etc.

In addition, the prime minister will also initiate the foundation stone-laying, inauguration, and dedication of 1,500 overpasses and underpasses distributed across 24 states and Union Territories at a combined cost of approximately Rs 21,520 crores. These infrastructure projects aim to alleviate congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, and optimise rail travel capacity and efficiency.

As part of this initiative, the Tilak Bridge railway station will undergo redevelopment, while three road overbridges/underpasses will be initiated in Delhi.

What is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?

The scheme aims to upgrade station facilities with modern infrastructure, such as roof plazas and city centers, to provide passengers with a more convenient and comfortable experience. Backed by a significant government allocation of over Rs 24,470 crore, the initiative demonstrates a commitment to strengthening India's transportation infrastructure.

As part of the scheme, Indian Railways is developing comprehensive Master Plans integrating urban development around railway stations. This integrated approach reflects a holistic vision aimed at promoting overall urban development centered on these crucial transport hubs.

Indian Railways catered to an astounding 3.52 billion passengers and transported 1512 MT of freight in 2023. Dubbed as India's lifeline, it operates a vast network of over 13,000 trains daily, linking 7,325 stations nationwide.

In an effort to modernise this extensive network, Indian Railways has launched the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redevelopment of 508 railway stations on August 6 last year, marking a significant step towards this endeavour.