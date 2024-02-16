PM to lay foundation stone of NLC's 300 MW solar plant in Rajasthan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the 300 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan today, an official statement from the Ministry of Coal said.

The project is being set up with an investment of over Rs 1,756 crore to ensure affordable power supply to government entities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NLC India Limited, a leading Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Coal, is establishing the power project in Barsingsar, in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, as part of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy's CPSE Scheme.

The project is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including high-efficiency bifacial modules manufactured in India.

The solar project aligns with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative led by Prime Minister Modi.

The electricity generated will be transmitted through the pre-existing power transmission lines of Barsingsar Thermal Power Station, aiming to produce around 750 million units of green power annually, offsetting carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 18,000 million metric tonnes over its lifetime.

The power usage agreement for the project has been inked with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited at a competitive tariff of Rs 2.52 per unit for the next 25 years, the release stated.

The project is slated for commissioning by September 2024, with the potential to create employment opportunities for approximately 600 individuals indirectly during the project phase and 100 personnel during the operations & maintenance phase, it added.

The official statement further said, "Furthermore, this project will enable Rajasthan to fulfil its renewable purchase obligation while contributing to the nation's journey towards achieving a net-zero future."

NLCIL claims to operate the 250 MW Barsingsar Thermal Power Station (BTPS), providing cost-effective electricity to the state of Rajasthan. The company has secured a 300 MW solar project capacity in the CPSE Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III floated by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) through competitive bidding.