Home / Industry / News / PNB, Tata Motors Finance sign agreement to co-source commercial vehicles

PNB, Tata Motors Finance sign agreement to co-source commercial vehicles

The co-sourcing arrangement will provide simple and seamless financing solutions to fleet owners and commercial vehicle operators while expanding and scaling MSME businesses across geographies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Motors Finance Solutions for co-sourcing of commercial vehicles.

The co-sourcing arrangement will provide simple and seamless financing solutions to fleet owners and commercial vehicle operators while expanding and scaling MSME businesses across geographies, PNB said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by PNB Managing Director Atul Kumar Goel and Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd MD Samrat Gupta.

Also Read

PNB Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 307% to Rs 1,255.4 cr YoY, GNPAs at 7.73%

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

Top global firms approaching Indian toy makers for sourcing goods: Official

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

Strong demand to boost revenue of dairy industry by 14-16% in FY24: CRISIL

86% believe now is good time to buy property as rent prices go up: Report

Retailers in the 'festival' mood after hit Independence Day weekend

Centre makes police verification of SIM dealers mandatory to curb frauds

India's PC sales power down for fourth straight quarter, shows IDC data

Topics :Auto industryPNBTata Motors Finance

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Airtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story