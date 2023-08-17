PNB, Tata Motors Finance sign agreement to co-source commercial vehicles

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Motors Finance Solutions for co-sourcing of commercial vehicles.

The co-sourcing arrangement will provide simple and seamless financing solutions to fleet owners and commercial vehicle operators while expanding and scaling MSME businesses across geographies, PNB said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by PNB Managing Director Atul Kumar Goel and Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd MD Samrat Gupta.