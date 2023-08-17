86% believe now is good time to buy property as rent prices go up: Report

NoBroker’s “Real Estate Report 2022” showed that a staggering 86 per cent of survey participants believed that now was a good time to purchase property, with 77 per cent stating their intention to buy property in 2023 itself. Increased rent prices appeared to be the main reason for this.

This is NoBroker’s sixth annual report that sheds light on the evolving real estate trends and consumer behaviours. The website boasts that it saved Rs 4,000 crore in brokerage fees across major cities in 2022. Apart from its database of 30 million users, it also conducted a survey in which over 26,000 customers participated from across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR.

Saurabh Garg, the company’s Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, stated, “The consumer sentiment bolstered initially by historically low interest rates, government initiatives, and discounts offered by builders seems undeterred despite the increase in interest rate and discontinuation of discounts towards the later half of the year. In fact, if we observe the last quarter closely, there has been a lack of ready-to-move-in inventory and an incredibly high demand for new launches.”

Key trends:

More millennials are becoming homeowners

Traditionally, homeownership was not perceived to be a priority for most millennials; however, lifestyle changes resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a surge in demand for residential properties. 25-40 years olds comprised 36 per cent of home buyer’s demographic, a little less than 50 and above age group that made up the majority at 37 per cent. 40 to 50 years old made up 25 per cent and 18-25 year-olds made up two per cent.

This shows that owning a home has gained prominence even among those who had previously favoured renting.

More people looking for luxury properties

The desire for homeownership has grown substantially, with a particular emphasis on luxury properties. Homes priced above Rs 1 crore witnessed a notable uptick in demand, and those exceeding Rs 2.5 crore experienced even higher growth. This sentiment persisted despite rising home loan rates and property prices, showcasing a resilient commitment to homeownership.

Rent inflation crossed 12 per cent in 2022

The year 2022 witnessed a defining trend of rent inflation, with rents across major cities surging over 12 per cent. This growth stemmed from an imbalance between supply and demand, as construction activities temporarily stalled while companies increased their workforce during the remote work phase. The resulting housing crunch is expected to stabilise gradually in the coming months.

Growing interest from NRIs

The declining value of the rupee against major currencies has given non-residential Indians (NRIs) a strategic advantage in the housing market. The NRI segment witnessed a 33 per cent growth, with significant demand coming from countries like the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and Singapore. Many NRIs invested in higher-ticket properties, adding vigour to the market.

Land as an investment

A noteworthy trend last year was the growing interest in owning land. Indians sought the security and capital appreciation potential that comes with owning a piece of land. The launch of plot projects, surged by over 100 per cent in metropolitan cities, attracted both individual buyers and investors.

Gated communities and the housing divide

Gated communities became the preferred living choice for those returning to workplace cities. These communities offer comfort and security, leading to quick occupancy and subsequently contributing to rent inflation. Conversely, standalone buildings took longer to rent out due to the heightened demand for gated communities.

More people are using technology to find homes

Around 68 per cent of tenants found real estate websites to significantly simplify the process of relocating homes. Platforms like NoBroker have streamlined the relocation experience of home ownership and relocation.

Majority believes now is an excellent time to buy property

The majority (86 per cent) of respondents believed it was an opportune time to buy property, while 14 per cent held reservations. The report added that 77 per cent were actively considering property purchases in 2023.

The report found that ownership of a physical asset (38 per cent), security (30 per cent), and affordability (29 per cent) were the top reasons motivating property purchases. The pandemic further reinforced this sentiment, aligning with the traditional Indian priority of owning a home.

The preference for ready-to-move-in properties remained dominant, with a slight increase in interest towards plots. This shift could be attributed to the potential for higher price appreciation that plots offer.

Security and access to modern amenities drove the demand for society flats, while independent houses remained a choice among those in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The desire for properties within city limits increased by two per cent in 2022 as people gradually returned to offices and schools.

Considerations for property seekers

Among survey participants, 68 per cent stated that budget was the top priority, followed by civic amenities like water (40 per cent) and ease of daily commute (36 per cent). Other factors included apartment size, amenities and scope of property price appreciation.

Most buyers aimed to purchase properties below Rs 1 crore, with 2BHK units being the most sought-after due to their affordability and resale value. However, larger units, such as 3- and 4BHK, maintained popularity due to the demand for more spacious homes. Around 16 per cent expressed the desire to purchase over Rs 1 crore, while the majority (43 per cent) aimed for something below Rs 60 lakh.

Construction quality and RERA compliance emerged as the paramount factors influencing property shortlisting. Buyers also considered builder credibility and performance history before making their investment decisions.

The report also indicated that 82 per cent of buyers were looking for properties for end-use, while 18 per cent sought investment opportunities. This was the same findings as last year.

Non buyers

For non-buyers, budget constraints and perceived price increases were key deterrents. The inability to afford properties in desired locations (47 per cent), coupled with rising property prices (21 per cent) and interest rates (17 per cent), contributed to their reluctance to buy.