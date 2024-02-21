Policy stability important for semiconductor industry to flourish: Micron

US chip giant Micron, which is investing up to $825 million in setting up a semiconductor chip assembly and testing plant in India, said that certainty of policy is crucial for this industry to flourish.

Manish Bhatia, Executive Vice President Global Operations, Micron said that policy stability is a huge driving factor for attracting companies to India and in creating an export market ecosystem.

“Certainty of policy is one of the advantages that India has over many of the other developing countries that are vying for some of these big manufacturing investments. This helps in creating an export-capable market not just for our manufacturers, but others in the value chain like suppliers, customers, suppliers of specialty materials, specialty chemical services, engineering support, and design services etc,” said Bhatia. He was talking at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum.

He added that this predictability of policy is necessary for not just the next five years but over the next 25 years as semiconductors are a capital-intensive industry that only shows returns over 15-20 years.

“Our suppliers are also very similar and capital-intensive. Returns on these investments are visible only after 15-20 years and hence certainty of policy is important. That is what has happened in countries like Taiwan, South Korea and Japan,” he added.

He added that the semiconductor industry reached $500 billion in the last 60 years, the next $500 billion market can be achieved in the next five years.

“India has a tremendous opportunity ahead of it to be able to create all the factors that can make the semiconductor industry successful over the next five to 20 years,” added Bhatia.

He also said that other than certainty of policy, it’s going to take alignment between all the stakeholders whether it's government—central and state—, educational institutions to come together in a focused manner.

When it comes to challenges of setting up such a large semiconductor, Bhatia said that infrastructure has to be developed as well. “Semiconductor manufacturing is very complex, even a fraction of a second of power fluctuation can put millions of dollars at stake. This is similar to the infrastructure for water and waste management, logistics…” he added.

Bhatia confirmed that Micron will start its production at its Sanand plant from early next year. The company is assembling and testing its advanced DRAM and Nand Flash products.



“This facility is catering to not just the Indian market but also for the global markets. We want to export from here. These products will have to meet the standards of all of our local customers whether they are in smartphones, cloud computing or in automotive. India will have to meet those standards,” said Bhatia.

Micron is investing the $825 million over the two phases of the project and will create up to 5,000 new direct Micron jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years. Under the government's “Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme,” Micron will receive 50 per cent fiscal support for the total project cost from the Indian central government and incentives representing 20 per cent of the total project cost from the state of Gujarat.

The combined investment by Micron and the two government entities over the course of both phases will be up to $2.75 billion. Government support will help fund the project and facilitate access to essential semiconductor infrastructure and resources to drive innovation and enhance local talent development.