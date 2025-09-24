Home / Industry / News / Polymed acquires 100% stake in Italy-based device maker Citieffe

Polymed acquires 100% stake in Italy-based device maker Citieffe

Poly Medicure will acquire Italy's Citieffe Group for Rs 324 crore, gaining entry into the global orthopaedics market and expanding its overseas footprint after PendraCare

Poly Medicure
This marks the second acquisition of the company within a month after Polymed acquired a 90 per cent stake in the Netherlands-based PendraCare Group at an enterprise value of Rs 188.5 crore (18.3 million euros). (Photo: Justdial)
Sanket Koul
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi-based medical consumables and device maker Poly Medicure on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to fully acquire Italy-based Citieffe Group at an enterprise value of Rs 324 crore (around 31 million euros).
 
The company stated that it will acquire a 100 per cent stake in Medistream SA (Group), consisting of Citieffe SRL and its step-down subsidiaries in the United States (US) and Mexico.
 
It added that the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to be closed in the next four to eight weeks.
 
Citieffe specialises in the orthopaedic trauma and extremities segment with a distribution network across more than 25 countries.
 
“This strategic acquisition provides Poly Medicure with an entry point into the large global orthopaedics market, particularly in the trauma and extremities segment, which is the fastest growing and most resilient category within orthopaedics,” the company states in a regulatory filing on the exchanges.  
 
Commenting on the acquisition, Himanshu Baid, managing director at Poly Medicure, said that Citieffe’s strong research and development (R&D) capabilities, along with diverse trauma and extremity portfolio aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, patient-centric technologies.  
 
“We see synergies in combining Citieffe’s innovation pipeline with Polymed’s manufacturing scale and commercial reach, creating long-term value for healthcare providers, patients and our stakeholders,” he added.
 
The company also said it could introduce Citeffe in India and manufacture its products locally to offer products at lower costs.
 
Polymed added in its filing that it sees synergies by leveraging its manufacturing expertise and global distribution network of Citieffe while outsourcing parts of the manufacturing process to India that could help in reducing cost of product and boost margins.
 
This marks the second acquisition of the company within a month after Polymed acquired a 90 per cent stake in the Netherlands-based PendraCare Group at an enterprise value of Rs 188.5 crore (18.3 million euros).
 
Baid had earlier told Business Standard that Polymed was looking to significantly expand its global footprint, driven by new manufacturing facilities and an aggressive push into key export markets like the US, Brazil and Europe. 
 
On Wednesday, Poly Medicure’s shares went up by 1.61 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,981.35 apiece on the BSE.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GJEPC urges FM for relief as US tariffs hit gems and jewellery sector

Cabinet okays ₹6,014 cr highway, railways projects in poll-bound Bihar

Cabinet clears ₹69,725 cr package to boost shipbuilding, maritime sector

Hospitality body seeks 5% GST with 50% ITC on hotel rooms under ₹7,500

Reality show to AI apps: Girish Mathrubootham spreads funding wings

Topics :Company & Industry NewsPolymedMerger and Acquisition

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story