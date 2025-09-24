Home / Industry / News / Hospitality body seeks 5% GST with 50% ITC on hotel rooms under ₹7,500

Hospitality body seeks 5% GST with 50% ITC on hotel rooms under ₹7,500

HRAWI urges GST reforms proposing 5 per cent GST with 50 per cent ITC or 18 per cent GST with full ITC on hotel rooms under ₹7,500 to balance growth and consumer benefits

IHCL Q1 results 2025, Indian Hotels Company performance, hotel stock India, Taj hotels revenue growth, hospitality sector India, MICE demand India, hotel room rates FY26, IHCL expansion plans, tourism sector trends, IHCL stock valuation
The hospitality sector contributes 5.8 per cent to GDP and supports over 32 million jobs, HRAWI added.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India), or HRAWI, has requested the government to balance consumer benefits with industry sustainability, proposing 5 per cent goods and services tax (GST) with 50 per cent input tax credit (ITC) benefit, similar to provisions for banking institutions, or 18 per cent GST with full ITC on two-thirds of the value for room rates under Rs 7,500.
 
HRAWI, which counts restaurants and hotels up to the five-star deluxe category among its members, said on Wednesday that it has submitted a comprehensive representation to the Prime Minister seeking urgent rationalisation of the newly announced GST structure for the hospitality industry. This follows the recent GST reforms, which reduced the tax slab on room rates up to Rs 7,500 from 12 per cent with ITC to 5 per cent without ITC benefits.
 
“To balance consumer benefits with industry sustainability, we are proposing 5 per cent GST with 50 per cent ITC benefit similar to provisions for banking institutions, or 18 per cent GST with full ITC on two-thirds of the value for rooms under Rs 7,500,” Dilip Kothari, tax advisor, HRAWI, said in a statement. “We also strongly recommend the delinking of food and beverage (F&B) services from room tariffs and allowing F&B providers to choose between 5 per cent GST without ITC or 18 per cent with full ITC. Lastly, make the composition scheme mandatory for F&B services with an annual turnover of up to Rs 5 crore.”
 
HRAWI President Jimmy Shaw said that while the association appreciates the government’s intent to simplify GST and offer lower rates to consumers, the absence of ITC reverses years of progress towards a seamless tax-credit system. HRAWI noted that the lack of ITC benefits increases operating costs and raises the cost of setting up new hotels by at least 10 per cent, as credit will not be available on essential inputs such as equipment, linen and crockery. Hotels operating from leased premises will be disproportionately affected since rent accounts for 20–25 per cent of operational costs.
 
“This will inflate costs for hotels, particularly those in the budget and mid-scale segments, and could make accommodation less competitive compared to neighbouring countries,” Shaw said.
 
The hospitality sector contributes 5.8 per cent to GDP and supports over 32 million jobs, HRAWI added.
 
“We urge the government to reconsider the decision and engage in constructive dialogue with industry stakeholders to ensure a balanced approach that supports both growth and affordability. GST rationalisation is not only an industry imperative but also an enabler for inclusive economic growth. HRAWI remains committed to collaborating with the government to develop a tax framework that promotes growth and innovation in the hospitality sector,” Shaw added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reality show to AI apps: Girish Mathrubootham spreads funding wings

Indian drugmakers gear up for ₹600-800 cr insulin pen market post-Novo exit

Cabinet clears ₹69,725 cr package to boost shipbuilding, maritime sector

Delphi World Money acquires stake, management control in Ebix Travels

SME Chamber of India urges credit reforms, permanent RBI advisory body

Topics :Hospitality industryHotel industryHospitality sector

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story