Power consumption increases by 11% to 144.25 billion units in April

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand) also rose to 224.18 GW in April 2024 as against to 215.88 GW in April 2023

They said power consumption grew in August, September, and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions, and also a pick-up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
India's power consumption rose around 11 per cent to 144.25 billion units (BU) in April as compared to the year-ago period, mainly due increase in temperatures.

In April 2023, the power consumption stood at 130.08 BU, a government data showed.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand) also rose to 224.18 GW in April 2024 as against to 215.88 GW in April 2023.

The power ministry has estimated around 260 GW of peak demand during summer.

Experts said the increase in power consumption as well as growth in demand was mainly due to increase in temperatures and increased industrial activities in sectors like steel and power.

The demand for power as well as consumption will continue to see robust growth with the onset of summer, they said.

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summer in 2023, but it did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rainfall.

Peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July.
 

Peak demand touched 238.82 GW in August 2023, while it was 243.27 GW in September, 222.16 GW in October, 204.77 GW in November, 213.79 GW in December 2023, 223.51 GW in January 2024, and 222.72 GW in February 2024.

Industry experts said power consumption was affected in March, April, May, and June in 2023 due to widespread rainfall.

They said power consumption grew in August, September, and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions, and also a pick-up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

