Power Ministry teams up with IMD to develop weather tools for renewables

The Power Ministry is collaborating with the IMD to develop advanced forecasting tools aimed at improving electricity demand predictions and supporting the integration of renewable energy

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Power sector planners are struggling to accurately forecast electricity demand and integrate weather-dependent renewable energy, senior industry leaders said, highlighting the need for new forecasting tools, AI-driven solutions, and stronger market mechanisms.
 
Speaking at the BloombergNEF summit in New Delhi on Friday, Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairman of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), said forecasting India’s power demand remains uncertain due to unpredictable consumer behaviour and weather conditions. This year’s continuous rainfall brought peak demand down to 242 gigawatts (GW) against the projected 270 GW, even lower than last year, he said.
 
Prasad said renewable energy resources like solar and wind make accurate weather predictions crucial. "For renewables, we must be able to track the cloud movement at a particular location. Unless we are able to do that, we will not be able to sustain the power sector. The CEA and the Ministry of Power have taken up the matter with the Indian Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Earth Science,” he said.
 
Prasad also informed that the CEA is developing tools for long-term weather forecasting. “We are trying to build long-term, long-range forecasting tools, which can give us at least some predictions, which can be helpful to the planners, particularly in demand forecasting and resource adequacy forecasting,” he said.
 
Speaking at the same event, Vrushali Gaud, Global Director for Climate Operations at Google, pointed to Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool to bridge such forecasting gaps. “We have seen almost 33 per cent improvement in energy usage of our systems and 44 per cent improvement in carbon footprint reduction,” she said. “Internally, we have deployed AI in many different ways in understanding how to do better demand forecasting, load balancing, understanding energy efficiency, and looking at hotspots.”
 
The event also hosted Rahul Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director of Hero Future Energies, who said India’s newly launched electricity derivatives market is unlikely to become mainstream soon. “Derivative markets exist all over the world but they’re small. Until we have a very mature market, we will not have a mature financing system. So, I do not think it is going to be the mainstay, at least in the next decade or so,” he said.
 

Topics :Power ministryIMDweather forecastrenewable energy

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

