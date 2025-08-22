Home / Industry / News / More platforms shut RMG offering in compliance with new gaming law

More platforms shut RMG offering in compliance with new gaming law

RMG firms including MPL, WinZO, Nazara and Head Digital Works suspend money gaming platforms in India as new law bans RMG, imposes strict penalties and restricts operations

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry
While companies have suspended RMG products, they said free-to-play offerings would continue to be available across their applications. Illustration: Binay Sinha
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After Dream11, Zupee and Probo, real money gaming (RMG) platforms such as Mobile Premier League (MPL), Head Digital Works, WinZO and Nazara Technologies have announced the suspension of their RMG offerings to comply with the new online gaming law.
 
While companies have suspended RMG products, they said free-to-play offerings would continue to be available across their applications.
 
Head Digital Works confirmed that games such as A23 Rummy, A23 Poker, and Adda52 Poker had been shut down, adding that player deposits could be withdrawn as per company policy. In February, the firm had announced plans to acquire Deltatech Gaming, the parent company of Adda52, for Rs 491 crore.
 
Nazara Technologies, the only publicly listed platform in India, said its associate Moonshine Technologies had ceased RMG operations. “The company will evaluate the future course of action following the enactment of the Bill,” it said in a statement. Nazara had invested Rs 805 crore in Moonshine through a mix of cash and stock in 2024, including compulsory convertible shares worth Rs 255 crore.
 
WinZO also said it had suspended RMG offerings, stating it had a base of 250 million users. “In compliance with the new law, we are responsibly withdrawing impacted offerings with effect from 22 August 2025,” it said.
 
MPL confirmed on Thursday that it was halting RMG operations. “Effective immediately, we are suspending all gaming offerings involving money on the MPL platform in India. While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly. However, online money games will not be available on the MPL platform anymore,” it added.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, bans all forms of RMG and related advertisements in India. It prescribes jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 crore for anyone offering such services, and prohibits banks from working with companies providing RMG platforms.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US tariffs, China reliance thwarting India's $7 trillion solar prize

MeitY blocked 1,298 illegal gaming sites but offshore firms still thrive

RMG platforms suspend paid contests to comply with new gaming law

Premium

S&P sovereign rating upgrade to boost sluggish overseas borrowing

Premium

Q1 presales solid for India's top listed real estate firms, profits patchy

Topics :online gamingonline gamesGames

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story