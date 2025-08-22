Govt clears 23 chip design projects under DLI scheme in semiconductor push

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday announced that it has approved 23 chip design projects under its Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, backing domestic start-ups and MSMEs developing chips for applications ranging from surveillance cameras to energy metres.

The ministry also said 72 companies have been given access to industry-grade Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools to accelerate chip design.

Vervesemi’s chip roadmap

Among the supported firms is Vervesemi Microelectronics, a Bengaluru-based fabless semiconductor company founded in 2017. A fabless semiconductor company designs and develops semiconductor chips but outsources their manufacturing to specialised third-party foundries, focusing on innovation and design without owning fabrication facilities.

The company is developing a portfolio of integrated circuits (ICs) across strategic and consumer sectors: ASIC for weighing scale and bridge sensor applications – sampling by end-2025

ASIC for smart energy metering – sampling by end-2025

BLDC controller ASIC for small motors (fans, appliances) – sampling in 2026

Motor-control ASICs for EVs, drones, and industrial automation – 2026

Data acquisition ASICs for aerospace and avionics – 2026 engineering samples “These innovations mark a turning point for India’s semiconductor ecosystem... By building high-performance, Made-in-India ICs for strategic and consumer markets, we are not only driving import substitution but also showcasing India’s capability to lead on the global semiconductor stage,” said Rakesh Malik, founder and CEO of Vervesemi.

ALSO READ: ECMS can raise semiconductor value addition to 20%: Ajai Chowdhry India's semiconductor push: 10 projects worth ₹1.6 trillion planned The development is part of the Centre’s broader chipmaking push, which focuses on both production and design. Earlier this month, the Union cabinet also cleared four more semiconductor manufacturing projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). Of these, two facilities are planned in Odisha, while Andhra Pradesh and Punjab will host one each. With these, a total of 10 semiconductor projects worth ₹1.6 trillion are set to be developed across six states, expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.