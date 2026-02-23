Power sector set for AI-driven shift as CAG plans major audit framework

The increasing use of artificial intelligence and big data analytics is strengthening the power sector’s capacity to tackle inherent complexities, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) K Sanjay Murthy said today.

Speaking at the national conference on the power sector organised by the CAG office, Murthy said audit priorities must be aligned to the work being done to provide context, best practices and have a three- to four-year pipeline of audit products.

He said it is important for the entire power sector that operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of discoms are enhanced and strengthened through focused and sustained efforts. “The vision of enhancing per capita electricity consumption from 1,460 kilowatt hour (kWh) at present to 2,000 kWh by 2030 and 4,000 kWh by 2047, and providing reliable 24x7 quality power through a financially viable and environmentally sustainable power sector would require all the constituents of the sector,” he said.