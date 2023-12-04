Home / Industry / News / Primary steel industry to face challenges in H2 amid weak market: ICRA

Primary steel industry to face challenges in H2 amid weak market: ICRA

The domestic hot rolled coil (HRC) prices have corrected by 6.7 per cent since early October 2023, while the rebar prices witnessed a fall of 4.7 per cent in the same period, the ratings agency said

Primary steel players manufacture steel through blast furnace route and the secondary industry uses electric arc furnaces and induction furnaces to manufacture steel
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The primary steel industry is likely to experience a challenging environment during the second half of FY24 amid increased input cost and weakening steel prices, according to Icra.

The domestic hot rolled coil (HRC) prices have corrected by 6.7 per cent since early October 2023, while the rebar prices witnessed a fall of 4.7 per cent in the same period, the ratings agency said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The overall industry's operating profit margins in H2 FY2024 are expected to be lower compared to H1 FY2024, largely driven by weaker profitability from the blast furnace operators, Icra said in its latest report.

It further said it "expects the operating environment of the domestic steel industry to get more challenging in the second half of the current fiscal as elevated raw material costs and weakening steel prices nibble at profit margins."

While seaborne coking coal prices have been volatile since Q2 FY2024, thermal coal prices have remained more range-bound.

Coupled with the higher resilience of long steel prices, the operating profit margins of secondary steelmakers are projected to be higher by 75 basis points in H2 over H1 of FY2024, even as primary producers, which are primarily blast furnace players, are slated to witness a drop in operating margins by 135 basis points over the same period.

Primary steel players manufacture steel through blast furnace route and the secondary industry uses electric arc furnaces and induction furnaces to manufacture steel.

Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, Icra said "Due to supply-related constraints in Australia, spot premium hard coking coal cargoes unexpectedly rallied up by 50-55 per cent in a short span of three months, reaching an interim high of USD 363/MT (metric tonne fob Australia) in mid-October 2023."

The blast furnace operators have been diversifying their coal sourcing by progressively reducing the share of coking coal imports from Australia from 71 per cent in FY2022 to 52 per cent in H1 FY2024, he added.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by SRH

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

Disbursal of Rs 79 cr under PLI for white goods expected in last quarter

Steel firms to hike qtrly contract prices after downward revision earlier

Japan firm TDK Corporation to make iPhone Li-ion battery cells in India

Statsguru: India is one of the world leaders in assembled phones industry

COP28: India refrained from signing on global renewable energy pledge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Steel IndustryMarketManufacturing growthIndian Economy

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story