Protection for Indian steel industry after clarity in tariffs: Kumaraswamy

The Centre will devise a strategy to protect the Indian steel industry based on the tariffs levied by the developed world on steel and its products, said Union steel and heavy industries minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday.

This comes after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10 per cent levy on Chinese imports. Even though Trump has repeatedly labelled India a high-tariff nation, he is yet to take action against New Delhi. The measures will come into force from March 4.

“India will wait and watch on the levy of any tariffs by the developed world on steel and steel products,” said Kumaraswamy on the sidelines of an event by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

“There is no clarity yet on what the quantum and extent of tariffs imposed by the US will be, and we will devise a trade strategy and ways to protect businesses after knowing what the levy will be,” the minister said.

“US tariffs on Chinese goods would increase the cost of products. This may give a competitive edge to Indian products over Chinese goods due to a lower tariff,” Ajay Sahai, director-general and chief executive officer, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, told Business Standard earlier.

However, there may be a risk of uncertainty among exporters because of the unpredictability of future tariff impositions.

For over a month, commerce department officials have closely studied the opportunities and challenges—whether the tariffs will apply to all countries or be country-specific, how they may impact specific sectors, and what mitigation efforts can be taken.

India has identified electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, auto components, and chemicals to boost exports to the US amid the possibility of a trade war between Washington and Beijing.

India is the world’s most populous nation and one of the fastest-growing major economies. Steel demand is rising rapidly due to fast-paced urbanisation, infrastructure, and industrial growth, and the government anticipates steel production to increase to 300 million tonnes (MT) from 120 MT over the next five years.

At present, up to 12 per cent of India's greenhouse gas emissions come from steelmaking, according to the Global Energy Monitor, an organisation that tracks energy projects around the globe. It found that this could likely double in five years if more steel is produced as per the government's plans.