Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Demand for senior talent grew 15% in February; ₹20 lakh+ jobs up 21%

Demand for senior talent grew 15% in February; ₹20 lakh+ jobs up 21%

Naukri report highlights robust hiring in high-salary roles, with jobs offering over ₹20 lakh annually growing 21%, reflecting strong demand for experienced professionals

hiring
The overall job market recorded a 4 per cent Y-o-Y increase, with the hiring surge being led by sectors like artificial intelligence & machine learning.
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s white-collar job market saw strong hiring momentum for senior professionals in February this year, with demand for candidates with over 16 years of experience growing 15 per cent over a year earlier. Additionally, those in the 13-16-year experience bracket saw a 10 per cent increase, according to a recent Naukri JobSpeak Index report.
 
The report also highlighted robust hiring in high-salary roles, with jobs offering over ₹20 lakh a year growing 21 per cent over February 2024, reflecting strong demand for experienced professionals in leadership and specialised positions.
 

Overall job market grew 4% in Feb

 
The overall job market recorded a 4 per cent Y-o-Y increase, with the hiring surge being led by sectors like artificial intelligence & machine learning (AI/ML) (21 per cent growth), hospitality (20 per cent), and real estate (9 per cent), the report noted.
 
Among core industries, fast-moving consumer goods registered 8 per cent growth, pharma 5 per cent, and global capability centres 2 per cent, while banking declined 6 per cent, reflecting ongoing challenges facing the sector.
 
While information technology hiring remained flat overall, the sector showed signs of stabilisation after notable declines in 2024. Jaipur (19 per cent) and Coimbatore (10 per cent) emerged as growth hubs, leading the trend in tech recruitment, the report highlighted.
 
Meanwhile fresher hiring was largely stable, as sectors like hospitality (23 per cent) and telecom (11 per cent) saw strong demand for entry-level talent.
 
"The job market has begun the new year on a positive note, reporting positive growths in both January and February. Moreover, considering that February last year had seen an 8 per cent decline, the story looks even more promising this year around. While AI/ML hiring continues its buoyant trend, it is also encouraging to see sectors like hospitality and real estate driving growth," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.

Also Read

Is the US scaling back its fight against Russian cyber threats under Trump?

Rising health insurance costs force one in 10 policyholders to skip renewal

What are capital gains tax: Are they the Indian govt's 'biggest mistake'?

Is Europe not pulling its weight in aid to Ukraine as Donald Trump claims?

Larsen & Toubro wins major power transmission orders in India, overseas

 

Hospitality, AI roles driving growth

 
The hospitality sector recorded 20 per cent growth over the same month last year, reversing the 3 per cent decline in February 2024. Hiring activity was led by Bengaluru (56 per cent), Delhi NCR (27 per cent), and Chennai (23 per cent), the report highlighted.
 
Meanwhile, specialised tech roles saw high demand, with data scientists (76 per cent), machine learning engineers (70 per cent), search engineers (52 per cent), big data testing engineers (48 per cent), and security consultants (44 per cent) among the fastest-growing job categories.
 

Retail hiring down, but there are some bright spots

 
Despite an overall 4 per cent decline in retail hiring, specific sub-sectors like consumer durables (25 per cent), garments & accessories (15 per cent), and beauty & wellness (13 per cent) posted hiring growth, particularly for fresher roles.
 
With senior hiring and high-salary roles seeing strong demand, along with steady job market expansion, India’s employment outlook remains positive for the first six months of 2025, as revealed by another recent Naukri.com report.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Mobile Congress 2025 scheduled to held in New Delhi on October 8-11

Premium

Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru drive Marriott's ADR growth in South Asia

JioHotstar reaches 39 mn viewers for 15-hour live stream of Mahashivratri

White-collar job market sees 4% growth in Feb; AI job demand leads: Report

Steel demand to grow despite global geopolitical issues: Tata Sons chairman

Topics :BS Web ReportsHiring surgeshiring in Indiahiring in IT sectorJobs IndiaJobs in IT sector

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story