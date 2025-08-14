Home / Industry / News / PSU refiners eye Russian oil as discounts rise ahead of Trump-Putin talks

PSU refiners eye Russian oil as discounts rise ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Indian state refiners - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery Petrochemical Ltd - paused Russian oil purchases last month as discounts narrowed

russian crude oil
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Indian state refiners have started making enquiries with trading firms about purchases of Russia's Urals crude oil as discounts widen, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, ahead of a high-profile meeting of U.S. and Russian leaders on Friday. 
 
Indian state refiners - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery Petrochemical Ltd - paused Russian oil purchases last month as discounts narrowed. 
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Vladimir PutinCrude OilTrump tariffs

Aug 14 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

