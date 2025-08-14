Home / Industry / News / India hits 100 GW solar manufacturing milestone, boosting self-reliance

India hits 100 GW solar manufacturing milestone, boosting self-reliance

India's solar manufacturing capacity has jumped from 2.3 GW in 2014 to 100 GW, driven by policy support, PLI incentives and a push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in renewable energy

The expansion in solar manufacturing capacity has been driven by multiple initiatives, including the PLI Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules, with an outlay of ₹24,000 crore. | File Image
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
In a little over ten years, India’s domestic solar equipment manufacturing capacity has surged from 2.3 gigawatt (GW) in 2014 to 100 GW. The historic expansion, in a sector traditionally dominated by cheaper Chinese imports, marks the coming of scale for the Indian solar industry, experts say.
 
Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi described the achievement as a historic milestone. “Driven by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and transformative initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar Modules, we are building a robust, self-reliant solar manufacturing ecosystem. This achievement strengthens our path towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and the target of 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030,” he said.
 
Experts believe the milestone will help develop a strong renewable energy ecosystem, along with backward integration and supply chain readiness for components such as solar glass, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), and other inputs.
 
“Apart from serving domestic demand, it will also position India as an exporter in certain markets. The country still has work to do in areas such as R&D and backward integration to build more self-reliance. The economies of scale will help India achieve that goal,” said Santosh Kamath, managing director, Alvarez & Marsal, an accounting and consultancy firm.
 
The expansion in solar manufacturing capacity has been driven by multiple initiatives, including the PLI Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules, with an outlay of ₹24,000 crore, and mandatory sourcing of solar cells and modules from local companies under government programmes such as PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
 
“India’s solar manufacturing story is a testament to what bold vision and policy can achieve. This surge, powered by initiatives like the PLI Scheme, is creating a self-reliant solar ecosystem and positioning India as a global leader in renewable manufacturing,” said Somesh Kumar, partner, EY India.
 
He added that, given current trends and supportive policies, India could exceed its 2030 goal of 500 GW non-fossil capacity. The next leap, he said, will come from boosting R&D in high-efficiency modules, expanding export markets, strengthening the raw material supply chain, and investing in skilled manpower to sustain this clean energy momentum.

India's solar module capacity has hit 100 GW mark: Pralhad Joshi

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

