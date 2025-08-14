Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan's mines dept eyes record revenue with focus on dues recovery

Rajasthan's mines dept eyes record revenue with focus on dues recovery

Principal Secretary Mines and Geology T Ravikant said that a concrete strategy is being chalked out, which includes recovery of revenue dues

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters
premium
Mining amnesty scheme allows miners to settle outstanding debts at reduced rates. | Image Credit: Reuters
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rajasthan government’s mines department is mulling increasing its revenue with a special focus on collecting the department’s old arrears, fine amount dues, and the penalty imposed during the illegal mining activities.
 
 The mines department has fixed a revenue collection target of over ~12,950 crore during the ongoing financial year 2026 (FY26). The state’s mines department was among the top revenue-earning departments in the state in the financial year 2025, with the highest growth rate of 23.65 per cent and revenue of over ~9,228 crore.
 
Principal Secretary Mines and Geology T Ravikant said that a concrete strategy is being chalked out, which includes recovery of revenue dues.
 
Ravikant said that till August 6, the mines department had earned revenue of over ~2968 crore. Although this is a higher amount than the corresponding period last year, departmental officers have been cautioned against complacency, and to pay special attention to amnesty schemes, old dues and recovery of fine amounts being imposed from time to time.
 
Mining amnesty scheme allows miners to settle outstanding debts at reduced rates.
 
Ravikant said that it has given instructions to make coordinated efforts to increase revenue in the mining sector and has emphasised the need to formulate a strategy for 100 per cent achievement of the set target.
 
“Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is emphasising making the mines sector of the state a leading sector of the country with an overall focus on making Rajasthan a leader in investment, employment and revenue collection from exploration to auction and operation,” the officer said.
 
Ravikant also emphasised the need to bring diversity in the auction of mineral blocks.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India hits 100 GW solar manufacturing milestone, boosting self-reliance

India can leapfrog in global manufacturing with innovation: Report

Premium

Mixed Q1 results for top drug firms amid price erosion, tariff threat

Retail tills set to ring louder as Independence Day weekend approaches

Govt, NITI Aayog to revise toll fee framework amid overcharging complaints

Topics :Rajasthan governmentrajasthanMining industry

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story