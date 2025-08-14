Rajasthan's mines dept eyes record revenue with focus on dues recovery

The Rajasthan government’s mines department is mulling increasing its revenue with a special focus on collecting the department’s old arrears, fine amount dues, and the penalty imposed during the illegal mining activities.

The mines department has fixed a revenue collection target of over ~12,950 crore during the ongoing financial year 2026 (FY26). The state’s mines department was among the top revenue-earning departments in the state in the financial year 2025, with the highest growth rate of 23.65 per cent and revenue of over ~9,228 crore.

Principal Secretary Mines and Geology T Ravikant said that a concrete strategy is being chalked out, which includes recovery of revenue dues.

Ravikant said that till August 6, the mines department had earned revenue of over ~2968 crore. Although this is a higher amount than the corresponding period last year, departmental officers have been cautioned against complacency, and to pay special attention to amnesty schemes, old dues and recovery of fine amounts being imposed from time to time. Mining amnesty scheme allows miners to settle outstanding debts at reduced rates. Ravikant said that it has given instructions to make coordinated efforts to increase revenue in the mining sector and has emphasised the need to formulate a strategy for 100 per cent achievement of the set target.