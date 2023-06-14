Home / Industry / News / Learning company Pearson appoints Vinay Kumar Swamy as India head

Swamy will lead Pearson India's digital transformation as it aims to become a 'digital-first online learning, skilling, and assessment company'

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 1:08 PM IST
Vinay Kumar Swamy has been appointed as the new country head of Pearson's Indian operations, the British–owned learning company announced on Wednesday. Swamy will lead Pearson India's digital transformation as it aims to become a "digital-first online learning, skilling, and assessment company".
Before joining Pearson, Swamy was part of an investment banking firm and Clutch Group. He graduated from Bangalore University with a degree in finance and later affiliated himself with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
"Due to its increasing number of English-speaking individuals and the high global demand for its students and skilled workforce, India is a very important market for Pearson," said Marlene Olsavsky, senior vice-president of High Education International at Pearson. "Swamy's deep understanding of the industry, along with his experience at Pearson, will be a strategic lynchpin in our mission to accelerate digital learning as well as workforce upskilling in the region."
On his appointment, Swamy said, "The education sector in India is going through paradigm shifts, fuelled by the digital-first mindset and preference of consumers, enterprises as well as the government. I am excited to embark on this new role with Pearson, at a time when the organization is playing a crucial role as an enabler and a catalyst of change, as India embraces new ways of digital learning, development, and upskilling."
"With over two decades of experience, he has a proven track record of identifying and capitalising on growth opportunities," the company said in a statement.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

