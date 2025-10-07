Punjab bans Coldrif, even as PIL in SC seeks probe on cough syrup deaths

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a ban on the sale, distribution, and use of Coldrif cough syrup following the death of 14 children in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to consumption of the contaminated medicine.

With this, the state joins Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, which have already announced bans on the cough syrup in question. Others such as Karnataka and Telangana have issued alerts, asking all health officers to sensitise the public on the use of cough syrups.

According to people in the know, several states are checking whether syrup from the indicated batch has been dispensed in their jurisdictions, with some even testing samples of all brands of cough syrup for contamination.

“The aforementioned drug formulation (Coldrif) is reported to be adulterated, as it contains DEG (46.28 per cent weight per volume), which makes it injurious to health,” the Punjab government’s order said, according to the state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This comes even as a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms. The PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeks a court-monitored probe into the incidents and urges the constitution of a National Judicial Commission or an expert committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.