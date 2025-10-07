Punjab bans Coldrif, even as PIL in SC seeks probe on cough syrup deaths

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:17 PM IST
The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a ban on the sale, distribution, and use of Coldrif cough syrup following the death of 14 children in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to consumption of the contaminated medicine.
With this, the state joins Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, which have already announced bans on the cough syrup in question. Others such as Karnataka and Telangana have issued alerts, asking all health officers to sensitise the public on the use of cough syrups.
According to people in the know, several states are checking whether syrup from the indicated batch has been dispensed in their jurisdictions, with some even testing samples of all brands of cough syrup for contamination.
“The aforementioned drug formulation (Coldrif) is reported to be adulterated, as it contains DEG (46.28 per cent weight per volume), which makes it injurious to health,” the Punjab government’s order said, according to the state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
This comes even as a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms.
The PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeks a court-monitored probe into the incidents and urges the constitution of a National Judicial Commission or an expert committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.
The petition also contends that separate state-level investigations have led to fragmented accountability, enabling repeated lapses that allow hazardous formulations to reach the market.
Coldrif came under scrutiny after a batch of the medicine manufactured by a Kancheepuram-based unit was found to contain contaminants such as diethylene glycol (DEG) by the Tamil Nadu FDA.
Regulatory action has been taken against the unit where this particular sample of Coldrif was manufactured, with cancellation of the manufacturing licence and initiation of criminal proceedings recommended by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) based on inspection findings.
