Manufacturing quality control orders (QCOs) rolled out in the country have hit small businesses harder than larger ones and have pushed costs up across the supply chain, according to a working paper released on Thursday by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), a think tank.

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of Planning Commission — the precursor to public think tank NITI Aayog, and Distinguished Fellow at CSEP, said quality control orders on intermediate products hinder ease of doing business.

Speaking at a discussion organised by CSEP, Ahluwalia said quality control orders originated as protectionist measures disguised as quality regulations. He also urged the industry to engage more actively with the government before policies are finalised.

The authors of the study found that QCOs on output products lead to GVA declining by 44 per cent and profits by

Among larger firms, exposure to input QCOs is associated with an increase in production value by 9.6 per cent, reflective of higher product prices passed on to consumers. Consequently, there is a sharp decline in GVA, which falls by 37 per cent.

Quality control norms covering the inputs used by small firms had no significant impact on production and gross value added (GVA), but they lead to a 47.6 per cent decline in their profitability due to high-cost burden, the CSEP paper said.

58.9 per cent, while remaining insignificant for larger firms’ efficiency and profitability.

QCOs enforced by the Bureau of Indian Standards, were introduced in 2016 by mandating the already existing voluntary standards in Indian manufacturing.

These regulations require both domestic manufacturers and importers to ensure that their products meet all testing and certification requirements before being sold in the market.

The number of QCO-hit products increased from 88 in 2019 to 765 in 2024, with the majority of them applying to intermediate goods or raw materials. Towards the end of last year, 14 QCOs across three sectors were revoked.