Raid 2 crosses ₹130 crore in 13 days, drives strong cinema footfalls

Raid 2, revolving around an income tax officer played by Ajay Devgn confronting a corrupt politician portrayed by Ritesh Deshmukh, has crossed ₹130 crore at the box office (BO) in India since its release on May 1 (13 days). The film has provided much-needed relief to theatres, drawing footfalls amid the tense geopolitical situation and Bollywood’s ongoing struggle to make a mark at the BO—apart from a few notable releases.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the film is one of the few titles that have crossed the ₹100 crore mark in less time during the January–May (till May 14) period this year. However, Raid 2’s box office performance is broadly in line with the fast pickup in BO collections seen for other franchise films released recently—such as the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe entry Singham Again (also starring Devgn), and the Rajkummar Rao–Shraddha Kapoor horror-comedy sequel Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank.

Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer, revenue and operations, PVR INOX, said the film has maintained a consistent occupancy of around 30 per cent even in its third week of theatrical run.

“At a time when national security and community solidarity are on everyone’s minds, Raid 2—with its compelling storyline rooted in social justice—has struck a chord with viewers. This success reaffirms the impact of content-driven cinema and the power of storytelling to bring people together,” said Dutta.

“The success of Raid 2 has been a major highlight of the year and a strong driver for cinema footfalls,” said Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta A2 Cinemas. “It’s a clear reminder of the power of compelling storytelling and a loyal fanbase.”

Puri emphasised that the film has shown strong traction through both weekdays and weekends, with good holdover and repeat viewership. For Mukta A2 Cinemas, the film’s performance has significantly contributed to energising its screens and bringing audiences back in large numbers.

The average occupancy of the film is around 20 to 25 per cent, according to movie trade analyst Girish Wankhede.

“₹130 crore in 13 days is a great number. Now, Raid 2 will grow gradually at the box office with around ₹3 to ₹4 crore per day in collections to reach ₹150 crore in India,” he added.

The worldwide collection of Raid 2 on the 13th day stood at ₹174.25 crore. In comparison, Raid, released in 2018, had a gross Indian box office collection of ₹132.14 crore and a worldwide total of ₹154.19 crore, according to Sacnilk.com, a Bollywood movie data company.

Wankhede further noted that it will be tough for Raid 2 to gain significantly higher numbers at the BO due to the release of two major Hollywood films—Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (releasing on May 17) and Final Destination: Bloodlines (releasing on May 16).

On the contrary, Puri expects the film’s strong run at the BO to continue over the coming weekend.

“With positive word-of-mouth and growing audience interest, Raid 2 is well-positioned to keep its momentum going. It’s one of those rare films this year that has managed to build on its opening and sustain long-term interest—something we’re confident will reflect in the days to come,” Puri said.