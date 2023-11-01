Home / Industry / News / Railways earns freight revenue of nearly Rs 96,000 cr so far in FY24

Railways earns freight revenue of nearly Rs 96,000 cr so far in FY24

Freight revenue of Rs 14,231.05 crore was earned in October this year as against Rs 13,353.81 crore last year, an improvement of about 6.57 per cent, it stated

Press Trust of India New Delhi
During the month of October, an originating freight loading of 129.03 MT has been achieved as against 118.95 MT in October last year

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Indian Railways on Wednesday said it hauled 887.25 metric tonnes of freight between April and October this year, an increase of 31.61 MT over the same period last year.

According to an official statement, the national transporter earned Rs 95,929.30 crore freight revenue during the period as against Rs 92,345.27 crore in the same period last year, an improvement of approximately Rs 3,584.03 crore.

During the month of October, an originating freight loading of 129.03 MT has been achieved as against 118.95 MT in October last year, an improvement of approximately 8.47 per cent.

Freight revenue of Rs 14,231.05 crore was earned in October this year as against Rs 13,353.81 crore last year, an improvement of about 6.57 per cent, it stated.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

