Rajasthan allocates ₹30 crore to promote small entrepreneur exports

While replying to a question in the state assembly, he stated that assistance for fairs held within the country is provided under the MSME Policy, while assistance for fairs held abroad is provided under the Export Promotion Policy.

He stated that a total of 358 applications were received under the MSME Policy, of which 261 have been approved. The amount has been disbursed to 192 beneficiaries, while 80 applications are pending, and 17 have been rejected due to non-fulfilment of the prescribed criteria. He also said that MSME registration is mandatory for assistance and participation receipts must be attached.