Rajasthan approves schemes to promote Pushkar as wedding destination

To promote Pushkar as a destination for weddings, the real estate regulator of Rajasthan along with district authorities has approved three schemes to develop the required infrastructure, including resorts, farmhouses and commercial establishments.

The schemes were approved by the state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Ajmer Development Authority (ADA), a senior ADA official said.

“These schemes involve the construction of mega resorts and farmhouses to provide facilities for destination weddings,” said the official.

He said in ADA's Wedding Destination City scheme, 21 mega resorts, plots for 21 farmhouses, and 42 commercial shops are to be established across over 44 hectares.

“People not only from the state, but also Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and other states are coming here to get married,” he added.

The official said that in recent years, Pushkar has become a major destination for weddings. More than 3,000 weddings of people from outside the region are held here every year.

The Tirthraj Pushkar Farmhouse scheme will feature plots for 64 farmhouses and 33 commercial shops on over 34 hectares.

Pushkar's sandy dunes, rose fields, fruit orchards, the Aravalli mountain range, along with the Brahma Temple, and the ghats of the lake are attracting people here, the official said.

Pushkar's road, rail, and air connectivity with the rest of the country is also a major factor.

To accommodate wedding guests, there are already 300 hotels and resorts, more than 150 guest houses, and over 100 marriage gardens available.

Tourism experts say that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Wed in India” slogan, a lot of work is being done on destination weddings in Rajasthan.