Rajasthan approves schemes to promote Pushkar as wedding destination

The schemes were approved by the state's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Ajmer Development Authority (ADA), a senior ADA official said

weddings, marriage (Photo: Pexels)
premium
Rajasthan clears three RERA-approved schemes to boost Pushkar as a wedding destination with mega resorts, farmhouses and commercial hubs. (Photo: Pexels)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 5:47 PM IST
To promote Pushkar as a destination for weddings, the real estate regulator of Rajasthan along with district authorities has approved three schemes to develop the required infrastructure, including resorts, farmhouses and commercial establishments.
 
The schemes were approved by the state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Ajmer Development Authority (ADA), a senior ADA official said. 
“These schemes involve the construction of mega resorts and farmhouses to provide facilities for destination weddings,” said the official. 
He said in ADA's Wedding Destination City scheme, 21 mega resorts, plots for 21 farmhouses, and 42 commercial shops are to be established across over 44 hectares. 
Similarly, the Brahma Enclave Resort scheme will comprise 64 resorts and 85 commercial shops spanning approximately 13 hectares.
 
The Tirthraj Pushkar Farmhouse scheme will feature plots for 64 farmhouses and 33 commercial shops on over 34 hectares.
 
The official said that in recent years, Pushkar has become a major destination for weddings. More than 3,000 weddings of people from outside the region are held here every year.
 
“People not only from the state, but also Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and other states are coming here to get married,” he added.
 
Pushkar's sandy dunes, rose fields, fruit orchards, the Aravalli mountain range, along with the Brahma Temple, and the ghats of the lake are attracting people here, the official said.
 
Pushkar's road, rail, and air connectivity with the rest of the country is also a major factor.
 
To accommodate wedding guests, there are already 300 hotels and resorts, more than 150 guest houses, and over 100 marriage gardens available.
 
Tourism experts say that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Wed in India” slogan, a lot of work is being done on destination weddings in Rajasthan.
 
In 2022-23, thousands of destination weddings took place in Rajasthan, and this number is expected to continue increasing. It may be mentioned here that Rajasthan's palaces, forts, and havelis provide a majestic backdrop for destination weddings. Heritage properties are abundant throughout Rajasthan for destination weddings.
 
According to wedding planners, in Rajasthan, 25 per cent of weddings are low-budget, 50 per cent are medium-budget (up to ₹10 lakh), 20 per cent are high-budget (up to ₹50 lakh), and 5 per cent are in the ₹50 lakh to over ₹4 crore range. Some destination weddings even reach expenses of ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore.
 
In Rajasthan, approximately 20,000 small and large marriage gardens are playing a significant role in destination weddings. Of these, 1,500 are in Jaipur district alone.

Topics :rajasthanWeddingsPushkarIndian weddings

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

