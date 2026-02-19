Rajasthan discoms aim to double PM Surya Ghar Yojana installations in 2026

Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has integrated 30 banks into the loan disbursement process on the scheme's portal, she had said in the meeting. Of the total applicants in the state, 47 per cent applied for loans from the State Bank of India. Around 12 per cent applied for loans from Punjab National Bank, 11 per cent from Bank of Baroda, and 8 per cent from Rajasthan Gramin Bank. Loans are available for up to 90 per cent of the project cost of a rooftop solar power plant.