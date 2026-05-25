Rajasthan govt increases export technology upgrade grant to ₹1 crore

A notification detailing amendments to the Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy 2024 has been issued in line with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s announcement, said Nilabh Saxena, commissioner of the industries and commerce department.

“The maximum grant for technological upgradation under the policy has now been raised from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore,” Saxena said, adding that the move will provide further incentives to exporting entrepreneurs and help industries adopt modern technology in line with global competitive standards. “This will enhance both production capacity and product quality,” he added.

The Chief Minister had announced the change during a discussion on the Finance and Appropriation Bill for the State Budget 2026-27. He had unveiled the Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy on December 4, 2024, following which the department issued an official notification on December 8, 2024.

“Introduced to transform the state’s entrepreneurs into exporters, the policy provides financial assistance of up to ₹5 lakh for documentation and up to ₹1 crore for technological upgradation,” Saxena said.

The policy also offers grants of up to ₹3 lakh for participation in international events and reimbursements of up to ₹2 lakh for fees paid to ecommerce platforms.

“The state government is continuously working to simplify and digitise the investment process. These efforts have made Rajasthan one of the leading states in easing business and industrial establishment procedures,” Saxena said.