Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan govt increases export technology upgrade grant to ₹1 crore

Rajasthan govt increases export technology upgrade grant to ₹1 crore

Rajasthan has doubled the tech upgradation grant under its export policy to boost competitiveness and support exporters adopting modern technology

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan
premium
The policy also offers grants of up to ₹3 lakh for participation in international events and reimbursements of up to ₹2 lakh for fees paid to ecommerce platforms | (Photo: PTI)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 4:21 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A notification detailing amendments to the Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy 2024 has been issued in line with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s announcement, said Nilabh Saxena, commissioner of the industries and commerce department.
 
“The maximum grant for technological upgradation under the policy has now been raised from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore,” Saxena said, adding that the move will provide further incentives to exporting entrepreneurs and help industries adopt modern technology in line with global competitive standards. “This will enhance both production capacity and product quality,” he added.
 
The Chief Minister had announced the change during a discussion on the Finance and Appropriation Bill for the State Budget 2026-27. He had unveiled the Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy on December 4, 2024, following which the department issued an official notification on December 8, 2024.
 
“Introduced to transform the state’s entrepreneurs into exporters, the policy provides financial assistance of up to ₹5 lakh for documentation and up to ₹1 crore for technological upgradation,” Saxena said.
 
The policy also offers grants of up to ₹3 lakh for participation in international events and reimbursements of up to ₹2 lakh for fees paid to ecommerce platforms.
 
“The state government is continuously working to simplify and digitise the investment process. These efforts have made Rajasthan one of the leading states in easing business and industrial establishment procedures,” Saxena said.
 
As part of this push, the department earlier moved the application process for three key policies online. In February, the One District One Product Policy, 2024, the Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy, 2024, and the Rajasthan MSME Policy, 2024 were made fully online, allowing applications through SSO IDs and the e-Mitra portal. The SSO ID is the state government’s single sign-on system.
 
All approval orders issued under these policies have also been uploaded to the portal. The online system allows applicants to apply from home, receive real-time updates on application status, and avoid repeated visits to government offices.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why global FMCG giants are shifting from selling to making in India

Kalpataru signs cluster redevelopment project with ₹1,250 cr GDV in MMR

Five listed REITs distribute over ₹8,900 crore to unitholders in FY26

German firm B+H Solutions eyes India expansion, plans €1 million investment

Heat stress widens factory divide as MSMEs face rising summer costs

Topics :manufacturing rajasthanExportsOne District One Product

First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story