Rajasthan govt planning two policies to boost tourism, employment

Another would be New Comprehensive Tourism Policy, which will give impetus to tourism infrastructure, employment generation and experience-based tourism

The state's blue pottery, marble handicrafts, hand-crafted brass items, miniature paintings, wooden artefacts, and hand-printed textiles are well-renowned. | File Image
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
The Rajasthan tourism department is likely to announce two policies to boost tourism infrastructure, generate employment opportunities, and make the state a film shooting hub, besides chalking out plans to promote its rich handicrafts and handlooms.
 
The department is planning to introduce Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy, which will include ways of easing the processes involved in obtaining approvals for film shooting and disbursement of subsidies. This will be the second attempt to introduce such a policy in the state. According to a tourism department official, the first dedicated policy for film tourism was introduced in 2022.
 
Another would be New Comprehensive Tourism Policy, which will give impetus to tourism infrastructure, employment generation and experience-based tourism.
 
The department has decided to promote the rich handicrafts and handlooms of the state in close collaboration with Rajasthan Handloom Corporation and industries departments, the official said.
 
According to the plan, the tourism department shall endeavour to ensure that all its tourism events also showcase the handicrafts and handlooms of Rajasthan, the official said.
 
“Special efforts will be made to promote art, artefacts, culture and traditions of the state,” he said.
 
The official said that there are plans to develop a dedicated museum showcasing all crafts, handlooms, handicrafts, etc. at the state capital Jaipur. “Right now it is in the planning stage,” he said.
 
The state's blue pottery, marble handicrafts, hand-crafted brass items, miniature paintings, wooden artefacts, and hand-printed textiles are well-renowned.
 
Meanwhile, the department plans to promote the development of amusement parks, and indoor and outdoor play zones across the state by offering fiscal benefits and incentives.
 
The official said that the department is planning to promote caravan tourism in western Rajasthan and other parts of the state by developing caravan parks, caravan tour packages, etc.
 

Topics :Rajasthan governmentTouriststourism in india

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

