Five-year engine R&D push crucial for strategic autonomy: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) as one of the world's most prestigious institutions and urged scientists to compress decades of aero engine development into the next five years, asserting that India's strategic autonomy depends on mastering critical technologies at speed.

Speaking at the Gas Turbine Research Establishment in Bengaluru, Singh said the establishment, functioning under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has become "the foundation of India's strategic capability," crediting its scientists for consistently delivering successful tests and strengthening the country's defence preparedness.

"GTRE is not only one of India's but one of the world's prestigious establishments. The way you are working for the country's self-reliance and security deserves praise," he said, adding that DRDO's scientific approach is reinforcing India's strategic power day by day.

"DRDO, day in and day out, keeps conducting one successful test or another. Day in and day out, we keep hearing about DRDO's achievements. No sooner does the discussion of one test wrap up than news of another achievement comes right in. In other words, DRDO has today become the foundation of India's strategic capability," he added. Emphasising the urgency of indigenous capability in aero engines, Singh said that while developing an engine may typically take 20-25 years, India must now achieve in five years what other nations have taken decades to accomplish. "If it takes 25 years to develop an engine, then, given India's current situation, our strategic needs, and our ambitions, you should assume that your 20 years are already over and now you only have 5 years left. This isn't something to be shocked or surprised about; it's a challenge. We have to achieve in these 5 years what other countries do in 20 years. This is where we need to give our best," he said.

Calling Bengaluru a global symbol of innovation and skilled manpower, Singh said the city and GTRE will play a crucial role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. "In today's time, Bengaluru has become a symbol of innovation, technology, and skilled manpower not just in India but across the world. I believe that by 2047, in the roadmap of the developed India with which our journey is progressing forward, the role of Bengaluru city and GTRE is going to be very important. All of you are not only co-travellers in that journey but, I would say, charioteers as well," the Defence Minister stated.

The minister reiterated that self-reliance in critical defence technologies is no longer optional amid rapidly shifting geopolitical realities. "When we came to power, we took steps towards self-reliance. In the Defence sector too, we made several efforts to promote self-reliance. As Defence Minister, during my nearly 7-year tenure, I made every effort to prioritise the development of the Aero engine, and we did so," he said. "Looking at today's global political situation, I don't think there's any need to explain how crucial self-reliance is in such critical technology. The world's geopolitical scenario is changing very rapidly. Supply chains are breaking, and new ecosystems are developing. In such a situation, only the country that has its own technology will remain safe, secure, and able to sustain itself," he added.

"We are passing through that historical phase when the eyes of the entire world are on India. All countries want to be a part of India's this growth story. All countries want to partner in our 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. In such a situation, we have a lot of options, a lot of opportunities. We have to take full advantage of these opportunities and further strengthen our technological capabilities," he further stated. Referring to India's growing global stature, Singh said the recently concluded free trade agreement negotiations with the European Union, pending for 18 years, reflect recognition of India's rising economic and political strength.

"Today, India is presented with a multitude of opportunities. We need to capitalise on those opportunities and turn them into cash. You must have seen that the free trade agreement between India and the European Union, which couldn't be finalised for 18 years, has now been completed. This trade agreement is also an acceptance of India's growing economic and political power," Singh said. Citing Operation Sindoor, he said indigenous communication systems, surveillance tools and weapons had boosted the morale of the armed forces and filled citizens with pride, underscoring the tangible benefits of self-reliance. "In Operation Sindoor, we clearly saw how much support our own technology and the weapons made in our country provided to our forces. Whether it was the communication system, surveillance tools, or the weapons used for attacks, the glimpse of indigenous technology was evident in all of them. This boosted the morale of the army even further and filled the people of the country with pride," Singh said.

The Defence Minister underlined that defence research has far-reaching civilian applications. Technologies developed today for fighter aircraft engines, including high-temperature-resistant composite materials, could revolutionise civil aviation, power generation and even space exploration, he said. "When we talk about engine development in defence, its importance is not limited to military use. Its dual-use factor is equally important," Singh said, adding that such innovation also lays the foundation for economic growth. The Defence Minister further stressed that India cannot remain limited to fifth-generation engines and must begin work on sixth-generation and advanced technologies immediately. The increasing global use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and advanced materials in defence systems, he said, requires India to stay ahead of the curve.