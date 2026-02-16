Rajasthan govt plans to promote beekeeping to boost farmers' income

The Rajasthan government is set to promote beekeeping to double farmers' incomes and make the state a hub for honey production, state Agriculture Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena said.

He said that their government is committed for the economic development and empowerment of the state's farmers, including livestock.

He noted that Rajasthan is a vast geographical area, home to a wide range of both wild and cultivated plants.

“The abundance of nectar and pollen makes the state highly conducive to beekeeping, which has now become a significant source of income for farmers, and they are supplementing their incomes by producing honey alongside their farming,” Meena said.

The minister stated that Rajasthan contributes 9 per cent to the country's total honey production and is among the top five honey-producing states.

Currently, 3,350 beekeepers in the state have 276,000 bee colonies, producing approximately 8,500 metric tonnes of honey. “Alwar, Bharatpur, and Hanumangarh are the leading districts in honey production,” he said.