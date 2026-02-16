Associate Sponsors

Rajasthan govt plans to promote beekeeping to boost farmers' income

With subsidies, bee colony distribution and new Centres of Excellence, Rajasthan plans to boost honey output and farm incomes through large-scale beekeeping

Kirori Lal Meena
The state Agriculture Minister stated that Rajasthan contributes 9 per cent to the country's total honey production and is among the top five honey-producing states | Photo: X @DrKirodilalBJP
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 4:22 PM IST
The Rajasthan government is set to promote beekeeping to double farmers' incomes and make the state a hub for honey production, state Agriculture Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena said.
 
He said that their government is committed for the economic development and empowerment of the state's farmers, including livestock.
 
He stated that, according to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), beekeeping increases crop yields by 20 to 25 per cent in areas with a wide range of flora and fauna, both wild and cultivated.
 
He noted that Rajasthan is a vast geographical area, home to a wide range of both wild and cultivated plants.
 
“The abundance of nectar and pollen makes the state highly conducive to beekeeping, which has now become a significant source of income for farmers, and they are supplementing their incomes by producing honey alongside their farming,” Meena said.
 
The minister stated that Rajasthan contributes 9 per cent to the country's total honey production and is among the top five honey-producing states.
 
Currently, 3,350 beekeepers in the state have 276,000 bee colonies, producing approximately 8,500 metric tonnes of honey. “Alwar, Bharatpur, and Hanumangarh are the leading districts in honey production,” he said.
 
He informed that in 2025-26, the state government is distributing 50,000 bee colonies and 50,000 bee boxes to promote beekeeping, with a total assistance of ₹8 crore, amounting to a 40 per cent subsidy.
 
In case of pollen shortages and high temperatures, 1,000 beekeepers in the state are being assisted at the rate of ₹9,000 per beekeeper to facilitate the migration of bee colonies.
 
The agriculture minister pointed out that beekeepers are also being trained in scientific honey production. Additionally, the state government is distributing beekeeping kits to 1,000 beekeepers for ₹2 crore.
 
The minister informed that under the National Agricultural Development Scheme, Centres of Excellence for Beekeeping are being established in Bharatpur and Tonk districts for ₹10 crore each. Through these centres, beekeepers will be provided with modern facilities such as scientific training, technical guidance, quality colonies, processing, branding, packaging, marketing, and honey quality testing.
 
He stated that the state government stands firmly with beekeepers. Problems faced in honey production and the demands of beekeepers will be addressed on priority.
 
He called upon farmers to increase production by adopting new technologies in agriculture and related sectors, thereby increasing income and empowering farmers economically.
 
The agriculture minister said that the state's farmers are hardworking and honest and are taking Rajasthan to new heights through innovation in agriculture and related sectors.
 
“Farmers are rapidly progressing due to the state government's public welfare schemes,” he added.

rajasthanfarmersAgriculture

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

