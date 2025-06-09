Home / Industry / News / Rapido enters food aggregation with 'Ownly' platform, partners NRAI

Rapido enters food aggregation with 'Ownly' platform, partners NRAI

The new platform will operate on a zero-commission model, charging restaurants a flat subscription fee

Rapido
The pilot for Ownly is expected to begin in select areas of Bengaluru by the last week of June or the first week of July.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ride-hailing platform Rapido is set to foray into the food delivery segment with the launch of a new online platform called Ownly, which will allow customers to browse and order from restaurants. The mobility startup has also entered into a non-exclusive partnership with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents over 50,000 eateries across the country.
 
The pilot for Ownly is expected to begin in select areas of Bengaluru by the last week of June or the first week of July.
 
The new platform will operate on a zero-commission model, charging restaurants a flat subscription fee. Under the agreement, restaurants will not be permitted to add packaging charges separately, and pricing across online and offline channels will be kept uniform. This means customers will pay only the listed price plus GST—no platform or restaurant mark-ups. “The price of a dish (excluding GST) is the final price the customer pays. There is no other addition from us or a restaurant partner,” the terms and conditions (T&C) state. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the T&C between the two platforms. 
 
As per the agreed terms, restaurant partners will bear the delivery fee for all orders within a standard radius of 4 km. For orders valued at ₹100 or less, the delivery cost will be ₹10, of which the customer will pay ₹20. For orders above ₹100 and below ₹400, the delivery cost will be ₹25 plus applicable GST. For orders exceeding ₹400, the cost rises to ₹50.
 
Welcoming more players in the food delivery space, Sagar Daryani, president of NRAI, said, “From what we feel, Rapido has shared a proposal with us that is economically viable and democratic. In principle, they have even agreed to share the consumer database with us. The market will only grow if food becomes cheaper. When food is more affordable, our pricing comes down, and we get more business.”
 
Daryani added that the NRAI will continue engaging with other platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, and ONDC.
 
An NRAI executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Ownly model could reduce the total fee (including discounts, delivery, and commissions) from up to 30 per cent—as levied by incumbents like Zomato and Swiggy—to nearly half.
 
Rapido, which already has a network of over 2 million two-wheeler riders, may also allow restaurants to opt for self-delivery if they have their own logistics capabilities. The company did not respond to Business Standard’s queries till press time.
 
Amit Bagga, co-founder and CEO of Daryaganj Restaurants, said the initiative could be particularly beneficial for small and independent restaurants.
 
“This move could be truly beneficial for small, independent restaurants by offering them more options and potentially better margins. However, much will depend on how effectively Rapido executes its logistics. Timely deliveries, especially during peak hours, and consistent rider availability are critical. The success of this initiative will ultimately rely on how well Rapido can manage end-to-end logistics and maintain service standards,” Bagga said.  "At Rapido, we are constantly looking at opportunities to scale our services and bring greater convenience to our users. In line with this vision, we are currently test piloting an online food delivery app in the city of Bangalore. The pilot aims to leverage our strong network of captains while assessing the potential to complement our existing services. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to learn, improve, and see how we can add even more value for our consumers. We’ll share more details on our plans as we move forward," Rapido said in a statement.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

CCI to decide on probe into Asian Paints for 'abuse' of dominant position

Global firms target over 100 mn sq ft workspace: Knight Frank survey

Investments in renewables, roads & realty to hit ₹17.5 tn in 2 yrs: Crisil

Govt clears SEZ proposals of Micron, Aequs for chip, electronics units

Gap between built up area & carpet area rises in apartment to 40%: Anarock

Topics :Food delivery in Indiaonline food deliverye-commerce industryfood and drink trends

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story