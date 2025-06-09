Home / Industry / News / Govt clears SEZ proposals of Micron, Aequs for chip, electronics units

Govt clears SEZ proposals of Micron, Aequs for chip, electronics units

The decision followed the easing of certain SEZ (special economic zone) rules to promote the manufacturing of semiconductors and electronics components

Micron
The Board of Approval for SEZs has accorded approval to the proposals received from Micron Semiconductor Technology India. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Monday said it has approved the proposals from Micron Semiconductor Technology India and Hubballi Durable Goods Cluster (Aequs Group) for setting up SEZs for manufacturing of semiconductors and electronic components.

Micron will establish its SEZ facility in Sanand, Gujarat, over an area of 37.64 hectares with an estimated investment of Rs 13,000 crore, while Aequs will establish its SEZ in Dharwad, Karnataka, over an area of 11.55 hectares to manufacture electronics components with an estimated investment of Rs 100 crore.

The decision followed the easing of certain SEZ (special economic zone) rules to promote the manufacturing of semiconductors and electronics components.

"Subsequently, the Board of Approval for SEZs has accorded approval to the proposals received from Micron Semiconductor Technology India Pvt Ltd (MSTI) and Hubballi Durable Goods Cluster Private Ltd (Aequs Group) for setting up SEZs for manufacturing of semiconductors and electronic components, respectively," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Since manufacturing in these sectors is highly capital intensive, import dependent and involves longer gestation periods before turning profitable, rule amendments have been carried out to promote pioneering investments and boost manufacturing in these high technology sectors, it said.

As per a change in the rule, an SEZ set up exclusively for the manufacturing of semiconductors or electronic components will require a minimum contiguous land area of only 10 hectares, reduced from the earlier requirement of 50 hectares.

Now, the value of goods received and supplied on a free-of-cost basis will be included in Net Foreign Exchange (NFE) calculations.

"Moreover, amendments have been made in Rule 18 of the SEZ Rules to allow SEZ units in the semiconductor as well as electronics component manufacturing sector to also supply domestically into the Domestic Tariff area after payment of applicable duties," it added.

The amendments will boost high-tech manufacturing in the country, spur the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and create high-skilled jobs in the country, it added.

These amendments have been notified by the Department of Commerce on June 3 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global firms target over 100 mn sq ft workspace: Knight Frank survey

Gap between built up area & carpet area rises in apartment to 40%: Anarock

DLF secures RERA approval for Privana North project, launch by Q1-end

Solar Federation seeks extension of inter-state transmission fee waiver

After Zepto, FDA shuts Blinkit Pune store for no licence, improper storage

Topics :semiconductorSpecial economic zone Gujaratforeign exchange

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story