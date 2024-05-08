Home / Industry / News / RBI asks NBFCs not to lend more than Rs 20,000 in cash for gold loan

RBI asks NBFCs not to lend more than Rs 20,000 in cash for gold loan

NBFCs are required to maintain a Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio not exceeding 75 per cent for loans granted against the collateral of gold jewellery

Representative Picture
Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautioned the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) extending gold loans against breaching the Rs 20,000 cap on cash loan disbursal.

While issuing the advisory, the central bank referred to the provisions of the Section 269 SS of Income Tax Act, 1961, that stipulates no individual can receive more than Rs 20,000 as loan amount in cash.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Gold loan NBFCs have been advised to strictly adhere to the provisions of the IT Act, the regulator said in a communication which has been reviewed by Business Standard.

In March, the RBI had barred IIFL Finance, a non-banking financial company, from sanctioning and disbursing fresh gold loans following “material supervisory concerns” and to protect the interests of customers.

One of the concerns was related to higher cash disbursement than what the norms stipulate.

The IIFL management, however, conveyed that majority of the concerns are operational in nature, and not an outcome of any unethical practices by the company.


The NBFC’s gold loan asset under management was around Rs 24,700 crore which was about 31 per cent of its total asset under management. IIFL Finance operates over 2,721 dedicated gold loan branches across 25 states/UTs, staffed by approximately 15,000 employees.

NBFCs remain the dominant provider of gold loans although their growth trailed that of banks. According to RBI data, the share of gold loan in the total loan of NBFCs was 59.7 per cent in 2022-23, marginally down from 61.7 per cent in the previous financial year.

NBFCs are required to maintain a Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio not exceeding 75 per cent for loans granted against the collateral of gold jewellery.

An email sent to RBI to seek comments on the issue remained unanswered till the time of going to the press. 

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

India leads Asia-Pacific region's M&A deals in Q1 2024: S&P Global

Govt unlikely to grant relief as OEMs push for incentives on pre-deadline

India calls for reinvigorating discussions on development agenda at WTO

Govt allows pea import of consignments with bill of lading issued till Oct

India overtook Japan to become 3rd largest solar power generator in 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaNBFCsgold loansIncome Tax Act

First Published: May 08 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story