Businesses in UP push for land reforms to meet $ 1 trillion economy goal

Uttar Pradesh Inc has demanded urgent industrial land reforms to help realise the state’s ambitious $1 trillion economy goal. With industrial-grade land being critical for setting up new factories and plants, the industry has urged the Yogi Adityanath government to expand land availability for investors.

According to the Indian Industries Association (IIA), fresh projects worth ₹60,000 crore across sectors, such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, are awaiting land allocation in the state.

“We have urged the UP government to allow the conversion of leasehold industrial land to freehold across all major industrial development authorities,” said IIA National Vice President Chetan Deo Bhalla.

He noted that Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) alone has about 60,000 acres across 156 industrial areas. Converting leasehold to freehold would unlock these parcels, attract private investment, and boost state revenue through conversion fees and levies. The state's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have long demanded freeholding of leasehold plots. However, successive governments have been reluctant to approve this. Currently, only plots of one hectare or more qualify for conversion—offering little benefit to MSMEs. Several states, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, West Bengal, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh, have already adopted the leasehold-to-freehold policy.