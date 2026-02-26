RBI allows NUCFDC to privately place shares with over 200 subscribers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed National Urban Co-operative Finance and Development Corporation Limited (NUCFDC) to make an offer or subscribe to its equity shares on a private placement basis to more than 200 people in aggregate in a financial year. NUCFDC is an umbrella organisation for over 1,400 primary urban co-operative banks (UCBs).

The directions will come into force with immediate effect.

RBI said NUCFDC should have a board-approved policy for resource planning which covers the planning horizon and the periodicity of the private placement. The offer or invitation for the private placement of equity shares under these guidelines shall only be made to UCBs and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (NCDC).