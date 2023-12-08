Home / Industry / News / RBI to establish cloud for financial data, repository for fintech info

RBI to establish cloud for financial data, repository for fintech info

It will be rolled out in the medium term and eventually be transferred to a separate entity owned by the financial sector participants, the regulator said

Fintech companies expect smoother operations with the establishment of the cloud facility
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
In a move to enhance the security, integrity, and privacy of financial sector data and bring transparency about fintechs in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its plans to establish a cloud facility and set up a repository for capturing information about fintech firms respectively.

The Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBI, will set up and operate the cloud facility.

It will be rolled out in the medium term and eventually be transferred to a separate entity owned by the financial sector participants, the regulator said.

“The Reserve Bank is working on establishing a cloud facility for the financial sector in India. The proposed facility would enhance the security, integrity, and privacy of financial sector data. It is also expected to facilitate scalability and business continuity,” the regulator said in a statement.

Cloud for Financial Sector

Industry participants have welcomed the move, stating the cloud facility would ensure the security of customer data.

“RBI's proposal to establish a cloud facility for the Indian financial sector is a move in the right direction. We've seen numerous instances of data breaches and all of us understand the importance of keeping customer data secure. In a world that is becoming increasingly digital, a cloud facility will be a win-win for everyone involved – regulators, companies, and customers,” said V. Balasubramanian, CEO, Financial Software and Systems (FSS) Cash Tech.

Similarly, fintech companies expect smoother operations with the establishment of the cloud facility.

“The proposal to set up a cloud facility for the financial sector in India is a proof point of India’s indigenous tech capabilities. Besides safeguarding the safety, security, and privacy of all financial data it will also help early-age Fintech startups to scale up their operations in a seamless manner,” said Anil Sinha, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Fibe.

Fintech Repository

Meanwhile, the central bank also said it would set up a repository for recording information about fintech companies by April next year.

This fintech repository will record information about a fintech’s activities, products, technology stack, financial information, among others which will help design policy approaches, the central bank said. It will be voluntary for fintechs to provide information to the repository.

“For better understanding of the developments in the FinTech ecosystem with an objective to appropriately support the sector, it is proposed to set up a Repository for capturing essential information about fintechs, encompassing their activities, products, technology stack, financial information, etc,” the RBI said in a statement.

Fintech players in the country have cheered the move, stating that the system will act as a source of transparent information about fintech firms in India. The RBI will release separate guidelines on the repository in the future.

“This becomes much more important especially in the context of emerging issues like unauthorised lending apps and cyber frauds. As a leading industry association for Digital Lenders in India, DLAI and its members will be open and willing to contribute to the repository, and we look forward to detailed guidelines,” said Jatinder Handoo, CEO, Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI); an industry association for digital lenders.

RBI said it aims at understanding the developments in the ecosystem which includes fintechs utilising technologies like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI/ML).

“The RBI also wants to understand the sector better and go deep into the technology and algorithms being built/used by fintechs. This repository can reduce the gap in understanding of the sector in the eyes of regulators and banks,” said Aditya Damani, Founder & CEO, Credit Fair.

Fintech players explained a repository will help the regulator with real-time insights to adopt an agile decision-making process.

“RBI’s proposal to create a fintech repository is a very positive move for the industry, as it will further catalyse innovation by fostering transparency and improved collaboration among fintechs, other financial services industry players, and regulators. The approach to encouraging voluntary contributions from fintechs will empower regulators with real-time insights and enable informed, agile, and risk-mitigating decision-making,” Anand Agrawal, co-founder and CPTO, Credgenics.

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

