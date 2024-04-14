Real estate firms may report strong Q4 with some moderation in pre-sales

Leading real estate companies are expected to report a 9 to 19.2 per cent growth in revenue for the fourth quarter ended December, driven by continued demand and timely completion of projects.

Motilal Oswal expects pre-sales to moderate due to a lack of new launches. The brokerage firm anticipates its coverage universe to report pre-sales of Rs 25,000 crore, up four per cent year-on-year but down 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q4 FY24. The cumulative bookings for FY24 are expected to be at Rs 90,700 crore, up 33 per cent year-on-year, versus the initial expectation of 15 to 20 per cent growth.



"Although the pace of new launches picked up in Q3 FY24, it could not be sustained in Q4, despite a strong project pipeline, as many companies faced delays in approval. Hence, few companies witnessed a moderation in bookings on a sequential basis," Motilal Oswal noted in a pre-earnings note.

Motilal Oswal projected that among all companies, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Lifespaces, and Prestige Estates are expected to report the strongest year-on-year booking growth.

Godrej had another strong quarter of launches with eight new project or phase launches across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata, with a saleable area of about seven million square feet and a gross development value of Rs 8,000 crore. New launches, along with Rs 16,000 crore worth of inventory, can enable Godrej to report pre-sales of Rs 6,500 crore, up 60 per cent year-on-year.



Motilal Oswal expects Mahindra Lifespaces to report pre-sales of Rs 1,500 crore, a four-fold jump year-on-year on the back of a strong response to its Kandivali project. Accordingly, pre-sales in FY24 would jump 60 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,800 crore and surpass its FY25 guidance of Rs 2,500 crore a year in advance.

Prestige Estates had one small launch in Bengaluru worth Rs 800 crore in the fourth quarter; however, strong sales momentum for its Rs 16,000 crore of ongoing inventory should lead to pre-sales of Rs 4,700 crore for the quarter. Accordingly, the company is expected to report pre-sales of Rs 21,000 crore in FY24, up 62 per cent year-on-year.



"With a favourable demand-supply balance, a comfortable inventory position, and healthy pricing power, we expect buoyancy to continue in the real estate sector. Most of the listed companies are trading above the value of their existing pipelines, so we prefer companies that are able to outperform their peers and whose valuations do not reflect this outperformance," Motilal Oswal stated in a report.

The real estate sector is expected to see continued pre-sales booking momentum in Q4 as seen from operational updates announced by Macrotech (up 40 per cent year-on-year at Rs 4,230 crore) and Puravankara (up 93 per cent year-on-year at Rs 1,947 crore).



"DLF may see normalising of pre-sales on account of a high base both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, while Oberoi Realty is expected to see healthy growth. We expect decent year-on-year sales booking growth for Mahindra Lifespaces and Arvind Smartspaces. Overall, we estimate revenue, operating profit, and net profit (except Suraj Estates) to vary by 19.2 per cent, 87.9 per cent, and 46.5 per cent year-on-year, respectively. Management commentaries on future project launches and new business developments will be keenly watched," brokerage firm Sharekhan said in a note.

According to real estate consultancy firm Anarock, residential sales in FY24 reached a decadal high, with almost 500,000 units sold (up 30 per cent year-on-year). Despite new project launches of over 100,000 in Q4 FY24, available inventory in the top seven cities dropped by seven per cent annually.