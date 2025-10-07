Realty's next address: Towers, tunnels, transit to sculpt Mumbai's future

Mumbai has traditionally relied on hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, Worli, and Andheri East for commercial growth, and Chembur, Dombivli, and Thane for residential demand. Now, large-scale infrastructure projects are shaping new micro-markets that are set to define the city’s real estate future.

Experts point to micro-markets in Uran, Ulwe, Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Versova, Vikhroli, the Andheri West–Gorai belt, the Palghar region, and Bhiwandi. Connectivity initiatives, including the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), Virar–Alibaug Multimodal Corridor (VAMC), Versova–Bandra Sea Link, Thane Ring Road, Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel, coastal roads, and the Metro network, are driving interest.

K T Jithendran, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Birla Estates, said, “High-growth corridors such as Thane and Navi Mumbai are evolving into self-sufficient residential and commercial zones. Improved access and quality of life are drawing homebuyers and investors alike.” According to realty analytics firm Liases Foras, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounts for 25–26 per cent of homes sold in the top 60 cities. Pankaj Kapoor, MD of Liases Foras, said, “Over the past decade, infrastructure improvements, including bridges and Metro connectivity, have eased movement across the city. This has helped both sales and supply growth in MMR.”

The Uttan–Virar Sea Link and Versova–Bandra Sea Link are expected to enhance connectivity in the Versova–Gorai belt. Boman Rustom Irani, chairman and MD of Rustomjee Group, believes infrastructure leads, and responsible real estate follows. “Our growing presence in micro-markets such as Versova, Thane, and Chembur reflects thoughtfully planned communities,” he said. “Upcoming projects like the Virar–Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Coastal Road Extension, the bullet train, and future waterway connectivity will integrate Virar into the wider economic landscape of MMR,” said Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and MD of Joyville Shapoorji Housing. Gulam Zia, senior executive director at Knight Frank India, said, “Infrastructure drives demand along Mumbai’s West Coast. Coastal beaches will soon be linked to South Mumbai. For real estate to thrive, you need connectivity, jobs, and entertainment. The western suburbs have all three.”

In Navi Mumbai, projects in Uran, Ulwe, Panvel, and Pen are benefiting from MTHL, NMIA, the Kharghar–Ulwe Coastal Road, the MTHL–Chirle Connector, Panvel–Karjat suburban railway, and Metro Line 12 connecting Kalyan, Dombivli, Turbhe, and Taloja. “Upcoming infrastructure will push prices higher. Nodes like Ulwe, Panvel, Dronagiri, and Kharghar are expected to see strong demand and appreciation. Premium segments such as Kharghar, Seawoods, and Vashi will see moderate growth, while Taloja offers affordable housing with attractive rental yields,” said Arvind Nandan, MD of research and consulting at Savills India. Improved infrastructure, affordable residential and commercial spaces, and rising end-user demand are drawing developers to

Navi Mumbai. Amitesh Shah, zonal CEO of Godrej Properties, said, “Our plotted developments in Panvel and Khalapur saw record interest nationwide, driven by MTHL and NMIA.” Navi Mumbai accounted for about 21 per cent of office leasing in the first half of 2025, dominated by technology firms, particularly global capability centres, and is emerging as a hub for data centres. With lower rents, Navi Mumbai offers up to 50 per cent rental arbitrage compared with other information technology hubs such as Cyber City in the National Capital Region, Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road) Pre-Toll in Chennai, Hitec (Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy) City in Hyderabad, and Hinjewadi in Pune.

Ramesh Nair, MD and CEO of Mindspace Real Estate Investment Trust, said, “Navi Mumbai is fast becoming a preferred destination for businesses and talent. Infrastructure, cost advantage, social amenities, and urban planning make it a compelling proposition for long-term growth.” ALSO READ: Realty's next address: NCR's growth arteries pulse via SPR, Sohna Other micro-markets such as Bhiwandi, driven by the Samruddhi Expressway, and Palghar, aided by the ₹76,220 crore Vadhvan Port Project, are also gaining attention. “Thane and the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area, including Bhiwandi, Panvel, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and surrounding industrial corridors, are among MMR’s most exciting growth stories. Infrastructure investments like MTHL, NMIA, Metro expansion, and road widening are reshaping accessibility and economic appeal,” said Anshul Singhal, MD of Welspun One.

Emerging micro-markets offer competitive rates for a large workforce, prompting commercial development to move outwards from Andheri and Bandra. Second-home destinations such as Alibaug, Lonavala, and Aamby Valley are expected to grow with improved connectivity from MTHL, VAMC, and the Mumbai–Pune Missing Link (MPML). “Connectivity to Alibaug will improve through MTHL and VAMC. MPML completion will enhance Lonavala and Aamby Valley’s access to South Mumbai, creating major upside,” Zia added. “Operational RoRo (roll-on, roll-off) services to Mandwa, the upcoming RoRo to Revdanda port, and VAMC will be game-changers, enhancing Alibaug’s connectivity and real estate potential,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, chairperson of Hiranandani Group.