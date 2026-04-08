MNRE explores PLI scheme to boost polysilicon manufacturing in India

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is discussing a proposal with the finance ministry to launch a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme specifically for boosting domestic manufacturing of polycrystalline silicon, or polysilicon, a critical component for the upstream solar power value chain.

Polysilicon is a highly purified form of silicon used as the primary raw material to manufacture over 95 per cent of solar panels globally. It is created by refining silicon rock into small, multi-crystalline structures, which are then melted to produce wafers, cells, and finally, photovoltaic solar modules.

With a focus on boosting self-reliance in solar power equipment and weaning the economy away from cheap Chinese solar modules, India has developed significant domestic manufacturing capacity in the past few years, mostly based on Advanced List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) schemes.

The country currently has 172 gigawatt (GW) of modules manufacturing capacity and around 65 GW of cells capacity. "So, in these areas, we have created adequate capacity but we still have dependence on imports upstream. For that, we are discussing a scheme with the Ministry of Finance to support polysilicon manufacturing," MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi told Business Standard in an interaction. He added that the ministry has not introduced ALMM for polysilicon because, while the ingots-to-modules value chain is dominated by solar manufacturers globally, the same players may not enter into polysilicon manufacturing, which is a different ball game.

The global polysilicon manufacturing industry is characterised by high concentration and capital requirements, dominated by Chinese firms, which account for over 93 per cent of the output. The sector acts as the primary feedstock supplier for not just solar photovoltaic (PV) but semiconductor industries too. "We think ALMM might not work for polysilicon because the stakeholders are different. So, we might have to push a PLI kind of a scheme for that. We are in discussion with the finance ministry to see what kind of support would give us investment in this particular area," Sarangi said. The ministry last month introduced ALMM, as ALMM List-III, for local manufacturing of ingots and wafers, requiring solar projects to source these upstream components domestically, beginning June 2028, supporting the goal of a fully integrated solar supply chain.