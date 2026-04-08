India's finished steel consumption rises 7% to 164 MT in 2025-26

India's finished steel consumption grew 7 per cent to 164 million tonnes last financial year, driven by increased activity in infrastructure, construction, railways and manufacturing sectors, the steel ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The government’s continued push on large-scale infrastructure projects and urbanisation played a pivotal role in boosting steel consumption during the period," the ministry said, adding crude steel output grew 10.7 per cent to 168.4 MT during the year, reflecting sustained industrial momentum.

A major highlight of 2025-26 was the country's export performance, with finished steel exports surging 35 per cent to reach 6 MT, while imports declined sharply by 31 per cent. This shift enabled India to regain its position as a net exporter of steel, supported by diversification of markets and improved competitiveness.

"The industry witnessed continued investments aimed at expanding production capacity. India’s total steel capacity, at about 220 MT in 2025-26, is projected to reach 300 MT by 2030, supported by both public and private sector investments," the ministry said. It added that large companies, including SAIL, Tata Steel and JSW Steel, continued to invest in capacity expansion, technology upgrades and value-added steel production during the year, reflecting confidence in long-term demand growth. Steel prices followed a downward trend over the past three years in India before recovering in early 2026. However, profitability remained under pressure due to fluctuating raw material costs, especially coking coal, and volatile global prices. Increased logistics and freight costs also affected margins due to geopolitical crisis.