Registration of Mumbai properties up 4% at 88,639 units in Jan-Jul: Report

Mumbai real estate market continues to see strong demand, as registration of properties rose by 4 per cent to 88,639 units during the January-July period, according to Knight Frank.

As many as 84,866 units were registered in Mumbai's municipal region during the first seven months of the last calendar year. The data relates to transactions in both primary and secondary property markets.

The government's revenue from these registrations rose by 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,854 crores, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said, citing data from the Maharashtra government.

On both metrics, the consultant said that Mumbai recorded the strongest performance since 2013 for the January-July period.