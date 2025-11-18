Home / Industry / News / Reliance buys 1 million barrels of heavy crude from Kuwait via tender

Reliance halted Russian oil purchases last month after Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil were sanctioned by the United States

Last week, KPC issued a tender to sell crude oil that the Al-Zour refinery is unable to process because of unplanned maintenance after a fire | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
India's Reliance has purchased 1 million barrels of heavy crude from Kuwait Petroleum Corp via a tender, four trade sources said.

Last week, KPC issued a tender to sell crude oil that the Al-Zour refinery is unable to process because of unplanned maintenance after a fire.

The cargoes - 500,000 barrels of Kuwait Heavy Crude for loading on December 6 to December 7 and the same volume of Eocene crude for loading on December 8 to December 9 - were awarded to Reliance, the people said.

The prices for the purchase were not immediately clear.

Reliance halted Russian oil purchases last month after Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil were sanctioned by the United States. The Indian refiner has bought at least 12 million barrels of spot crude from the Middle East and the Americas, Reuters has reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :KuwaitPetroleumPetroleum sectorReliance Industries

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

