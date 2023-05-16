Home / Industry / News / Reliance sells diesel at a cheaper rate than state fuel retailers: Dealers

Reliance sells diesel at a cheaper rate than state fuel retailers: Dealers

Fuel JV of Reliance, BP is selling diesel at about Rs 1 a litre lower than state-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum, 6 fuel station dealers under Jio-BP brand said

Reuters NEW DELHI
Reliance sells diesel at a cheaper rate than state fuel retailers: Dealers

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, is selling diesel at a cheaper rate than state fuel retailers, several petrol pump dealers said on Tuesday, helping boost local sale of its fuel.

The retail fuel joint venture of Reliance and BP is selling diesel at about 1 rupee a litre lower than that of state-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum, at least six dealers who operate fuel stations under the Jio-BP brand said.

For at least the past year, Reliance was selling diesel at a higher rate than state-owned companies that have been selling fuel at below market rates. The state retailers have capped their prices since May last year to shield consumers and aid the government's efforts to control inflation.

That pushed Reliance and fellow private refiner Nayara Energy to focus on exports of diesel to benefit from high profit margins on overseas sales.

Diesel accounts for about two-fifth of India's overall refined fuel consumption.

Diesel margins have declined substantially since rising to a record of over $71 a barrel in June after Russia invaded Ukraine, making a case for a cut in local prices.

The refining margin for gasoil with a sulphur content of 10 parts per million fell to around $15 a barrel on Tuesday.

State retailers that together control about 90% of India's retail fuel stations have not yet reduced their retail diesel prices.

Reliance did not immediately reply to an email requesting comment on their diesel prices.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christian Schmollinger)

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Reliance-bp, Russia's Nayara begin pricing petrol, diesel at market rates

Petrol stocks may dry up in Pakistan as banks refuse to open, confirm LCs

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

Govt appoints Anil Jain as chairman of oil and gas sector regulatory body

Indian steelmakers look for government support to go the green way

Proposed change to forest law will boost oil, gas exploration, says report

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

Energy revolution: Hitting the brakes on growth isn't fair to poor nations

Topics :Reliance IndustriesFuel Pricing

First Published: May 16 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story