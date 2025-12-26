Restaurants fear more losses on NYE after gig worker strike hits Christmas

Meanwhile, some quick-commerce players agreed that while there has not been any monumental impact, it has impacted services in some areas. In apprehension of the strike on 31st December, players said they would increase incentives. "Anyways during the last five days of December incentives are high. Just as during the festive season. On an average gig workers earn Rs 2,000-3,000 per day. During these days they will earn Rs 5000-7000 per day," said an official from a quick commerce platform.

These meetings featured discussions on fair and transparent pricing, minimum earnings guarantee, reduction of commissions, protection from unjust deactivations, insurance, and social security.