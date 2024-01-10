Retail malls see robust growth with addition of 3.1 million sq ft in Q4

Retail shopping malls witnessed robust growth with 3.1 million square feet added to India’s retail mall portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023 (October-December), compared to pre-pandemic, according to the latest Cushman and Wakefield report. When it comes to shopping, tangible experiences offered by malls continue to hold weight and play a key role in consumers’ purchase decisions.

With 5.9 million square feet of mall supply commencing operations across the top eight cities in India, 2023 saw the biggest supply addition post-Covid, the report said. In 2019, the same cities witnessed a new supply addition of about 5.0 million square feet of Grade A and B+ malls. India’s top eight cities studied by Cushman and Wakefield are Mumbai-MMR, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

A shift in consumer preference has driven the demand for high-quality mall space across tier-I and tier-II cities of India, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Consequently, vacancies in superior-grade malls (institutional or single ownership, lease-only malls with larger areas and footprint) across the eight top cities have plummeted and currently range between 2 to 9 per cent.

“Owing to high demand and tight vacancies, the mall portfolio is expanding with new supplies being added by developers. Moreover, the Indian retail landscape is adapting amidst surging interest from retailers who are eager to tap into evolving consumer preferences, shifting consumption patterns, and a favourable business environment,” said Saurabh Shatdal, managing director, Capital Markets and Head of Retail, India, Cushman & Wakefield.

“While prominent Indian retailers have showcased growth and expanded their footprint in 2023, they have plans to increase penetration, especially in tier-II markets. Superior grade assets constitute 65 per cent of the overall grade A-malls, across top cities,” added Shatdal.

Major Indian developers for retail malls indicated that rising demand, tight vacancies, investments, and buyer inclination, are among the significant reasons behind the robust growth.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Group said that the success of quality developments and the evident polarisation of demand has fuelled a compelling need for additional mall space. Consequently, major developers have been actively looking for land acquisition in strategic locations and growth corridors.

“The future of organised retail in the Indian market is a fascinating journey, from a seamless integration of smart technologies to architectural innovations, malls are undergoing a transformative phase. As malls redefine themselves not just as shopping destinations but as cultural and community-centric hubs, they are poised to shape the future of organised retail in India,” said Sunil Munshi, vice president - Retail, Brigade Group.

Munshi added that the strong momentum is propelled by an “unprecedented transformation” characterised by the emergence of new formats, a rise in institutional investment, and the entry of global brands into the Indian market. “Across various categories, brands are not only opening larger stores but also expanding existing ones, driven by consumer preferences leaning towards an enhanced in-store shopping experience.”

New Delhi-based Pacific Group said that retailers and shoppers often select a mall keeping in mind factors like convenience, available brand offerings, entertainment, and dining options. Other pivotal elements include proximity as shorter travel times tend to attract more footfalls.

“Accessibility and extended travel times correlate with increased engagement in leisure activities within the mall, highlighting the link between accessibility and prolonged stays. Ultimately, the amalgamation of accessibility, diverse shop offerings, and the potential for varied leisure experiences serves as a magnet, enticing both retailers and shoppers to choose a particular mall,” said Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group.

“Retailers are embracing sustainability, diversity, and inclusivity, resonating with the evolving values of consumers. This year promises an exciting journey of reinvention and growth for the retail mall segment, with opportunities for creativity and customer-centric strategies to flourish,” added Bansal.

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Lulu Group said that the outlook for 2024 is promising, as it plans to expand further into tier-3 markets with five mini-malls in Kerala. The company said it would explore models like hypermarkets and compact malls.

“Despite global uncertainties and pandemic challenges, the resilience of retail malls in India is evident. Malls are evolving into lifestyle hubs, catering to the growing middle class and increased consumer spending,” said Shibu Philips, director of Shopping Malls, Lulu Group India.