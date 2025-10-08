Retail leasing up 45% in Q3 2025 led by fashion, F&B and entertainment

India’s retail real estate sector recorded a gross leasing volume (GLV) of 2.41 million sq ft (msf) across the top eight cities in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025), up 45.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by strong demand from the fashion, food and beverage (F&B), and entertainment segments, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield.

Category-wise, fashion accounted for 21.4 per cent of leasing, F&B for 19.3 per cent, and entertainment for 15.8 per cent, emerging as major demand drivers.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), overall leasing grew by 7.6 per cent, underscoring continued strength. In the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2025), leasing volumes reached 7.02 msf, reflecting a 25.2 per cent YoY growth. At this pace, the sector is expected to surpass the 2024 full-year GLV of 7.88 msf, highlighting steady occupier demand and sustained momentum across both high streets and malls.

Malls, high streets share demand evenly In the third quarter, malls absorbed 1.16 msf of retail space, accounting for 48 per cent of total leasing, while high streets made up the remaining 52 per cent with 1.25 msf leased. This was the second consecutive quarter without any new grade-A mall completions, keeping new supply for the year till September at 1.3 msf. The limited supply pushed vacancy levels down 91 basis points (bps) QoQ to 7.25 per cent, with vacancy levels in grade A+ malls dipping further by 45 bps to 2.27 per cent. This, the report noted, highlights the growing need for fresh inventory.