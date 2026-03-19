Home / Industry / News / Retailers embrace redesign, renovation as premiumisation takes centre stage

Retailers embrace redesign, renovation as premiumisation takes centre stage

Retailers are redesigning stores with minimalist aesthetics and premium formats as rising consumer demand for curated experiences drives a shift in retail presentation

Shopping, mall, sale, shops, restaurants, retailers, brands, customers, buyers, people, consumers
premium
(Representative image)
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 8:07 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
With the Indian consumer landscape seeing a clear shift to more premium choices, brands are forced to not just upgrade their offerings but also rethink how they are presented to the customers.
 
Soft lighting, white backgrounds, minimalist interiors, and natural-toned finishes are converging for brands to define more premium spaces with cleaner aesthetics.
 
Earlier this month, apparel major Zara unveiled a new concept store at Mumbai’s Inorbit Mall.
 
Spanning more than 25,000 square feet (sq ft), the store has been conceived by Zara’s Architecture Studio, and “designed to foster a welcoming yet refined atmosphere”, the company said in a release.
 
The interior is a sequence of expansive rooms, interconnected by portal frames, “creating open and fluid spaces that enhance circulation and natural movement”, the release added.
 
Meanwhile, a palette of neutral tones is complemented by natural wood in varied finishes — from darker to lighter textures — paired with black metal detailing, stainless steel and subtle ceramic accents, while the lighting design enhances spatial contrast.
 
“The design reflects Zara’s latest concept for global flagship stores, presenting a refreshed image and new product display areas that highlight the brand’s collections and offer a distinctive connection between the customer and the product,” the company said.
 
Interior decorators believe that minimalism is now the standard of refinement when it comes to design.
 
“Increasingly, minimalism has come to define luxury. With intentionally vacant spaces which signify careful curation, soft lighting amplifies a space and creates an environment of calm,” said Tanya Nagpal, a boutique interior decorator consultant based in Gurugram.
 
In October last year, Zara rival H&M reopened its store at DLF Mall of India in Noida in a new format that “reimagines retail through a contemporary, customer-first lens”. “Minimalist interiors in natural tones and the thoughtful use of daylight create a bright, inviting atmosphere while keeping the spotlight on fashion,” the brand stated at the unveiling.
 
For mall operators too, renovations and redesign are an important part of business.
 
“It is imperative that retail spaces remain contemporary with a new-age look and feel every few years. This not just makes the brands appear more relevant to the times, but they’re also able to allocate resources better when they reimagine an existing space. Continuing with the same design in the same space stops attracting new customers even if the merchandise is new,” Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head at DLF Retail, told Business Standard.
 
The operator, which runs eight malls in North India, including luxury outposts The Chanakya and Emporio, has renovated and redesigned 50-60 stores in the last 18 months.
 
“Among other details in the agreements we sign with brands, we also have a mandatory clause defining a time period after which they should start renovating,” Bector added.
 
Not just design elements, these reimagined formats also use technology effectively to alleviate customer pains — smart trial rooms, self-checkout counters, and digital screens offering styling inspiration.
 
Meanwhile, sensing the market's mood, post-Partition bookstore Bahrisons at Khan Market has just opened a new outpost at the Delhi high street. This space is purely for premium tomes, among which are coffee table books that cost upwards of ₹1 lakh.
 
"We saw a gap in the market and growing need for a space like this, which we decided to address. There is a growing section of people who want such exquisite books, and we have just created an avenue for them," said proprietor Anuj Bahri.
 
Whether it’s new-age brands or legacy businesses, everyone is riding the premiumisation wave.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's Bioeconomy grows 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, says report

Govt unveils ₹497 cr RELIEF scheme to aid exporters hit by West Asia crisis

Odisha tops India's mining economy, eastern region drives growth: Report

Premium

West Asia war-induced blockage to affect ultra-luxury house prices by 5%

India recommends $3,453/MT anti-dumping duty on Chinese DASDA imports

Topics :retailersBrand RetailersIndustry NewsZaraH&M

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story