Retailers embrace redesign, renovation as premiumisation takes centre stage

“It is imperative that retail spaces remain contemporary with a new-age look and feel every few years. This not just makes the brands appear more relevant to the times, but they’re also able to allocate resources better when they reimagine an existing space. Continuing with the same design in the same space stops attracting new customers even if the merchandise is new,” Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head at DLF Retail, told Business Standard.