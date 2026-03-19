Retailers embrace redesign, renovation as premiumisation takes centre stage

Interior decorators believe that minimalism is now the standard of refinement when it comes to design.
“Increasingly, minimalism has come to define luxury. With intentionally vacant spaces which signify careful curation, soft lighting amplifies a space and creates an environment of calm,” said Tanya Nagpal, a boutique interior decorator consultant based in Gurugram.
In October last year, Zara rival H&M reopened its store at DLF Mall of India in Noida in a new format that “reimagines retail through a contemporary, customer-first lens”. “Minimalist interiors in natural tones and the thoughtful use of daylight create a bright, inviting atmosphere while keeping the spotlight on fashion,” the brand stated at the unveiling.